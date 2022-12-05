JNUEE 2022: Hall Ticket Released at jnuexams.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

JNUEE 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards provisionally for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for the JNUEE exam will have to download their admit cards from the official portal jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

As per the public notice released by NTA, the JNUEE exam 2022 will be organized in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on December 7, 8, 9, and 10, 2022. Admit cards for the exam are available and candidates are advised to bring them to the exam center.

JNUEE Admit Card 2022 - Click Here

Steps to Download JNUEE Hall Ticket 2022

To access the hall ticket for the JNUEE exam, registered candidates need to enter their basic details such as their Application Number, DOB, or Password. Applicants can view and download it by following the steps given below.

Step 1 - Visit the online page

Step 2 - Click on the link given below ‘JNUEE(Ph.D.) - 2022 Admit Card’

Step 3 - Login using your application number and password or application number and DOB

Step 4 - Provisional admit card will be visible on the screen

Step 5 - Take a printout for future reference

On fulfillment of the eligibility criteria as given by JNU, candidates will be able to download their admit cards and appear in the JNUEE exam 2022. NTA will conduct the JNUEE exam at various examination centers across India.

Moreover, if the candidates fail to bring the admit cards, they will not be allowed to take the JNUEE exam 2022. The candidate should read the information carefully given on their hall ticket including the exam center and address, reporting time, etc. Admit cards will not be sent by post. Hence, applicants are advised to keep an extra copy of the same.

