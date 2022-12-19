JNUEE Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Download JNU PhD Response Sheets, Raise Objections at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

JNUEE Answer Key 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) answer key and response sheets in online mode. Candidates who appeared in the PhD exams will be able to download the JNUEE answer key 2022 from the official website - nta.ac.in or jnuexams.nta.ac.in. They can download the response sheet as well as JNUEE answer key 2022 by using their application number, password and security code.

Along with the release of JNUEE answer key 2022, candidates have also been given the provision to raise objections. They will be able to raise objections against the JNUEE answer key 2022 till December 20 (Tuesday). Challenges made by the candidates in JNUEE answer key will be verified by subject experts based on which the final result will be announced.

How To Download JNUEE Answer Key 2022?

It has been mentioned on the official notice that - “The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/ for all candidates who appeared for JNUEE-2022.” Therefore, to download the same, they can go through the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JNUEE - jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JNUEE 2022 Answer Key Challenge tab.

3rd Step - On the new page, enter the application number, dob/password and security details.

4th Step - The answer key, and response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Download the JNUEE answer key and keep a copy.

How To Raise Objections in JNUEE Answer Key 2022?

As per the updates, candidates can raise objections in the answer key of JNUEE till December 20, 2022, till 11.50 PM. To challenge the answer key, candidates will have to pay Rs. 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. They can pay the JNUEE objection fees via Debit Card/Credit Card/ Netbanking/UPI. Based on the challenges raised by the candidates in JNUEE answer key 2022, the subject experts will verify the same. If correct, then the JNUEE answer key will be revised. The JNUEE 2022 results will be declared based on the final answer key.

