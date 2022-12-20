JNUEE PhD 2022: Provisional Answer Key Challenge Window Closing Today, Check at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

JNUEE PhD 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is accepting objections from PhD aspirants for the JNUEE provisional answer key till today, December 20, 2022. Candidates who disagree with the answer key can challenge the provisional answer key up to 9 pm today at the online portal.

In order to access the JNUEE provisional answer key 2022 and raise grievances against it, all applicants are required to log in with their application number and security pin. The JNUEE 2022 provisional answer key can be challenged by paying an amount of Rs. 200 for one question.

The last date for payment is December 20, 2022, up to 11:50 pm. No challenge will be accepted without the payment of the processing fee. The official website to raise grievances/ complaints in the JNUEE answer key 2022 is jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

As per the official statement, the candidates who seek admission to PhD programmes in the year 2022 have the last chance to challenge the JNUEE provisional answer key. An amount of Rs. 200 is to be paid as a non-refundable processing fee on the online portal.

JNUEE PhD Answer Key Challenge

Candidates can raise objections and these challenges will be verified and checked by the panel of subject experts. In case the objection is found to be correct by the applicant, then the provisional answer key will be revised or changed accordingly.

The National Testing Agency states that the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 results will be declared on the basis of the final answer key which will be updated on the JNU website. Moreover, the university states that no candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of his/ her challenge.

The JNUEE PhD 2022 final answer will be out after the provisional answer key. Additionally, the key finalized by the subject experts after the challenge will be considered final and no further communication will be entertained.

