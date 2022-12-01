JNUEE PhD Admit Card 2022 To Release Soon, Download Hall Ticket at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

JNUEE PhD Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon be releasing the hall ticket for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 for PhD admission. As per the official notification released, it has been stated that the dates for JNUEE PhD admit card 2022 will be announced at the official website - jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download JNUEE admit card 2022 for PhD by using their login credentials.

They will be able to download the JNUEE PhD admit card 2022 till the date of examination. As per the schedule, the JNU PhD entrance exam will be conducted on December 7, 8, 9, 10 2022 in computer-based mode. Candidates without carrying their JNUEE PhD admit card 2022 will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

JNUEE PhD Admission Dates 2022

Events Date JNUEE PhD Admit Card To Be Notified JNUEE PhD Exam December 7, 8, 9, 10 2022 Release of answer key and response sheets To Be Notified

How To Download for JNUEE PhD Admit Card 2022?

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) PhD hall ticket will be available only in online mode. NTA will not send the same via post or any other mode. Therefore, candidates can go through the steps to know how to download JNUEE admit card 2022 for PhD -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JNUEE - jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JNUEE (PhD) - admit card.

3rd Step - A login window will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the JNUEE PhD application number and password.

5th Step - The JNUEE hall ticket will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and also take few printouts.

The JNU PhD entrance exam admit card 2022 will likely to have the following information - candidate's name, application number, roll number signature, exam date, shift timings, name of exam centre, exam centre code, address, exam day guidelines and other important details.

