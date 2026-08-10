JNUSU Calls For Alternate Venue After JNU Denies Auditorium For Umar Khalid’s Book Discussion Today
JNU has revoked permission to use its auditorium for a discussion on Umar Khalid’s book “Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power”, prompting JNUSU to announce an alternate venue for the event today.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has revoked permission for students to use its auditorium for a discussion on Umar Khalid’s book, “Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power.” The event was scheduled to be held at the university’s School of Social Sciences (SSS)-1 auditorium today, August 10, from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, JNU said the programme was cancelled due to the “non-disclosure” of the discussion points.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) responded to the cancellation by saying that “cancelling a room does not cancel a conversation” and called upon students, staff and faculty to attend the discussion at an alternate venue outside the SSS-II building.
Umar Khalid has been in jail for almost six years now under UAPA charges. His PhD thesis was published as a book in June.
JNU took to X to announce the cancellation of the programme, stating that the decision was also taken by the Dean of SSS, who had earlier granted permission for the event.
“JNU is a democratic and decentralised institution. The permission was given by the Dean, SSS who has taken action as well in cancelling the event,” the university said in its post.
JNU is a democratic and decentralised institution. The permission was given by Dean, SSS who has taken action as well in cancelling the event.— Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) August 9, 2026
The booking of the auditorium SSS-1 stands cancelled because of non-disclosure of the full facts about the program which is going to… pic.twitter.com/SsEsMO3muT
JNUSU Responds To Programme Cancellation
The JNUSU has said that the cancellation of the auditorium will not stop the discussion and announced an alternate venue for the programme.
“However, let it be clear: cancelling a room does not cancel a conversation. No administrative order can suppress the right of students to think, question, and discuss,” the students’ union said in a statement.
The JNUSU urged students, faculty and staff to participate in the discussion in large numbers outside the SSS-II building.
“Come in large numbers. Defend your right to know, to read, and to discuss,” it said, according to PTI.
According to the event poster, the discussion is scheduled to feature professors Prabhu Mahapatra and Uma Chakravarti, Shuddhabrata Sengupta, and social activists Harsh Mander and Banojyotsna. The event is being organised on the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.
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