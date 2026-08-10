JNUSU Calls For Alternate Venue After JNU Denies Auditorium For Umar Khalid’s Book Discussion Today

JNU has revoked permission to use its auditorium for a discussion on Umar Khalid’s book “Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power”, prompting JNUSU to announce an alternate venue for the event today.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has revoked permission for students to use its auditorium for a discussion on Umar Khalid’s book, “Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power.” The event was scheduled to be held at the university’s School of Social Sciences (SSS)-1 auditorium today, August 10, from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, JNU said the programme was cancelled due to the “non-disclosure” of the discussion points. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) responded to the cancellation by saying that “cancelling a room does not cancel a conversation” and called upon students, staff and faculty to attend the discussion at an alternate venue outside the SSS-II building. Umar Khalid has been in jail for almost six years now under UAPA charges. His PhD thesis was published as a book in June.

JNU took to X to announce the cancellation of the programme, stating that the decision was also taken by the Dean of SSS, who had earlier granted permission for the event. “JNU is a democratic and decentralised institution. The permission was given by the Dean, SSS who has taken action as well in cancelling the event,” the university said in its post. JNU is a democratic and decentralised institution. The permission was given by Dean, SSS who has taken action as well in cancelling the event.



The booking of the auditorium SSS-1 stands cancelled because of non-disclosure of the full facts about the program which is going to… pic.twitter.com/SsEsMO3muT — Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) August 9, 2026 JNUSU Responds To Programme Cancellation The JNUSU has said that the cancellation of the auditorium will not stop the discussion and announced an alternate venue for the programme.