JNV Admissions 2023: NVS to Conduct Lateral Entry Selection Test for Class 11, Check Details Here

JNV Class 11 Admissions 2023: As per the recent updates, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will conduct a selection test for lateral entry admission to Class 11 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The test is scheduled to be conducted in July, and NVS will release a separate notification on JNV Class 11 admission 2023 on its official website i.e. navodaya.gov.in.

The official notice said that a decision has been made to hold a selection test for Lateral Entry admission in class XI against vacant seats in JNVs starting from the session of 2023-24, similar to the Lateral Entry Admission in Class IX. Aspiring candidates will be able to apply for the selection test through an online mode, which will be provided by the authorities. The selection test is scheduled to take place in July 2023. A detailed notification will be issued shortly.

Lateral Entry Selection Test

As per the reports, currently, NVS conducts a Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) to grant admission to lateral entry seats in Class 9. For JNV Class 11 admissions, students who have cleared the Class 10 exam from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), state board, and other recognised boards in the district where a JNV is situated were eligible to apply. Based on the prior eligibility criteria for JNV Class 11 admissions, students were required to be within the age limit of 15-17 years as on July 1 of the year of admission.

