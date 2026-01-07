JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links
News

JNVST Admit Card 2026: NVS Class 9th,11th Entrance Exam Hall Ticket OUT; Download at navodaya.gov.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Jan 7, 2026, 13:39 IST

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) released the JNVST Class 9 and 11 admit cards today, January 7, 2026. Registered candidates can download them from the official website at navodaya.gov.in, using their JNVST 2026 registration number and date of birth. The exams are scheduled for February 7, 2026.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti released the JNVST Class 9 and 11 admit cards today, January 7, 2026.
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti released the JNVST Class 9 and 11 admit cards today, January 7, 2026.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti released the JNVST Class 9 and 11 admit cards today, January 7, 2026.
  • Registered candidates can download them from the official website at navodaya.gov.in.
  • The details to download the hall ticket are JNVST 2026 registration number and date of birth.

JNVST Exam 2026 Admit Card: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has published the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 9 and 11 selection tests admit card today, January 7, 2026. Candidates who registered to appear for the entrance tests will need to visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in. The admit cards will be downloaded online on the portal using JNVST 2026 registration number and date of birth. 

The exams will be conducted on February 7, 2026. The admit card for NVS Class 9, 11 exam 2026 will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, exam date, reporting time, exam centre address, and important instructions for the exam. It is important to note that the class 11 admit cards for the State of West Bengal and Jharkhand will be released later.

JNVST Exam 2026 Key Highlights 

Check the following table to know the details of JNVST Exam 2026 for classes 9 and 11: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  JNVST Exam 2026 Admit cards released 
Exam name  Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST)
Board name  Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  navodaya.gov.in
Classes 

9

11
Exam date  February 7, 2026
Exam mode  Offline, pen-and-paper
Exam duration  2.5 hours 
Mediums of exam  

English 

Hindi
Subjects 

Mathematics

General Science

English

Hindi

How to download JNVST Class 9, 11 Exam 2026 Admit Card?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the JNVST Class 9, 11 admit card 2026:

  1. Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for class 9th or 11th
  3. Press on the latest link for JNVST Exam 2026 Admit Card
  4. Enter your registration number and date of birth
  5. Solve the captcha code and submit
  6. JNVST Exam 2026 Admit Card will appear
  7. Check your details and download for future use

DIRECT LINKS:

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News