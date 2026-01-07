JNVST Admit Card 2026: NVS Class 9th,11th Entrance Exam Hall Ticket OUT; Download at navodaya.gov.in

Key Points
- The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti released the JNVST Class 9 and 11 admit cards today, January 7, 2026.
- Registered candidates can download them from the official website at navodaya.gov.in.
- The details to download the hall ticket are JNVST 2026 registration number and date of birth.
JNVST Exam 2026 Admit Card: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has published the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 9 and 11 selection tests admit card today, January 7, 2026. Candidates who registered to appear for the entrance tests will need to visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in. The admit cards will be downloaded online on the portal using JNVST 2026 registration number and date of birth.
The exams will be conducted on February 7, 2026. The admit card for NVS Class 9, 11 exam 2026 will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, exam date, reporting time, exam centre address, and important instructions for the exam. It is important to note that the class 11 admit cards for the State of West Bengal and Jharkhand will be released later.
JNVST Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table to know the details of JNVST Exam 2026 for classes 9 and 11:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|JNVST Exam 2026 Admit cards released
|Exam name
|Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST)
|Board name
|Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|navodaya.gov.in
|Classes
|
9
11
|Exam date
|February 7, 2026
|Exam mode
|Offline, pen-and-paper
|Exam duration
|2.5 hours
|Mediums of exam
|
English
Hindi
|Subjects
|
Mathematics
General Science
English
Hindi
How to download JNVST Class 9, 11 Exam 2026 Admit Card?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the JNVST Class 9, 11 admit card 2026:
- Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in
- Click on the link for class 9th or 11th
- Press on the latest link for JNVST Exam 2026 Admit Card
- Enter your registration number and date of birth
- Solve the captcha code and submit
- JNVST Exam 2026 Admit Card will appear
- Check your details and download for future use
