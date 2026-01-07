JNVST Admit Card 2026: NVS Class 9th,11th Entrance Exam Hall Ticket OUT; Download at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST Exam 2026 Admit Card: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has published the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 9 and 11 selection tests admit card today, January 7, 2026. Candidates who registered to appear for the entrance tests will need to visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in. The admit cards will be downloaded online on the portal using JNVST 2026 registration number and date of birth.

The exams will be conducted on February 7, 2026. The admit card for NVS Class 9, 11 exam 2026 will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, exam date, reporting time, exam centre address, and important instructions for the exam. It is important to note that the class 11 admit cards for the State of West Bengal and Jharkhand will be released later.