JNVST Class 6 Admission 2023 Registration Ends Today, Apply Soon at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2023 Registration Ends Today: As per the latest updates, the Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registrations for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 today-February 15, 2023. Thus, those who have not registered for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2023 yet must do the same on the official website i.e. navodaya.gov.in. The authorities will conduct the JNVST Class 6 Exam 2023 on April 29, 2023.

Previously, many parents took to social media and said that they were not able to access the NVS Class 6 website and faced some technical glitches. Although the board did not release any statement in this matter, it extended the deadline until February 15, 2023. Candidates can check out the steps to apply here.

JNVST 2023 Class 6 Admission (Registration form)- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for NVST Class 6 Admission 2023?

Today is the last date to apply for NVS Class 6 Admission 2023. Those who have not filled out the form yet must do the same on the official website by today only. Check how to apply here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JNVST Class 6 registration form

Step 3: Fill out NVS Class 6 application form 2023

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the required fee

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Take 2 printouts for future reference

What After Filling Out JNVST Class 6 Registration Form?

After filling out the NVS Class 6 registration form, authorities will open the correction window tomorrow- February 16, 2023. However, the edit window will be closed on February 17, 2023. Thus, those who need to do corrections to their application form can do the same till the deadline.

