JNVST Class 6 Admission 2023: Registration Ends Tomorrow, Check How to Apply Here

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2023: As per the latest updates, the Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration window for class 6th Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2023 tomorrow- February 8, 2023. Those who have not filled out the JNVST Class 6 application form 2023 yet must do the same on the official website i.e. navodaya.gov.in.The JNVST 2023 online application submission consists of only one stage.

The official statement reads, “A Candidate is allowed to apply for JNVST only once. During verification of the registration Data, if it is found that the Candidate had applied in previous years, the Candidature of Candidate will be rejected. SMS regarding rejection will be sent to the registered mobile number.”

JNVST Class 6 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2023?

Aspirants must note that tomorrow is the last date to apply for JNVST 2023 Class 6th. They can register themselves on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JNVST 2023 class 6th registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details and submit

Step 4: Check the filled details

Step 5: Take a screenshot or save confirmation page

Documents Required for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2023

Aspirants must keep the mandatory documents handy before filling out the JNVST Class 6 application form 2023. They can check the list of required documents here

Candidate's signature. (Size must be between 10-100 kb.) Parent's signature. (Size must be between 10-100 kb.) Candidate's photograph. (Size of image must between 10-100 kb.) Certificate signed by parent & candidate and verified by Headmaster. (Size of image must be between 50-300 kb.) Residence Certificate of the parent Issued by competent Government Authority if candidate does not possess Aadhaar Number

