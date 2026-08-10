JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027: Extended Registration Window Closes Today at navodaya.gov.in
JNVST Class 6 admission 2027 online application process closes today. The window to make corrections in the filled application form to open tomorrow, August 11 at navodaya.gov.in
JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027 registration window closes today, August 10, 2026. This is the second extended window for candidates to register for the Class 6 selection test.
According to the notification, the last date for submission of online application for JNVST Class VI Admission 2027 has been extended to August 10, 2026. The correction window will open on August 11, 2026 August 12, 2026. Candidates must make sure they complete the online application process before the correction window opens.
JNVST Class 6 admission 2027 application window is available on the official website - navodaya.gov.in. Candidates can also apply for the JNVST Class 6 Selection Test 2027 through the link given here
JNVST Class VI Admission 2027 Registration - Click Here
JNVST Class 6 Application 2027: Important Dates
The JNVST Class 6 selection test will be conducted on November 28, 2026. Check the important dates here
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Application la
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August 10, 2026
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Correction window
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August 11 and 12, 2026
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Admit Card
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To be notified
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Exam date
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November 28, 2026
JNVST Class VI Applications 2027 Steps to Apply
The JNVST class 6 application window is available until today. Candidates who are yet to submit their applications for the selection test can visit the official website to apply. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of JNVST
Step 2: Click on Class 6 Application 2027
Step 3: Click on the registration link
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Upload necessary documents
Step 8: Save and click on submit
Also Read: NEET PG 2026: Selective Edit Window Closes Today, Here’s What You Can Edit And How
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.