JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027: Extended Registration Window Closes Today at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027 registration window closes today, August 10, 2026. This is the second extended window for candidates to register for the Class 6 selection test.

According to the notification, the last date for submission of online application for JNVST Class VI Admission 2027 has been extended to August 10, 2026. The correction window will open on August 11, 2026 August 12, 2026. Candidates must make sure they complete the online application process before the correction window opens.

JNVST Class 6 admission 2027 application window is available on the official website - navodaya.gov.in. Candidates can also apply for the JNVST Class 6 Selection Test 2027 through the link given here