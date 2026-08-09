JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 10, Check Exam Date, Eligibility and Direct Link
JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027 registration deadline extended to August 10. Check exam date, eligibility, correction window, application process and direct link.
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the registration deadline for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 Class 6 admission. Eligible students can now submit their applications for admission to the 2027-28 academic session till August 10, 2026.
The application process is being conducted online through the official NVS admission portal. Students and parents who have not yet completed the registration process are advised to submit the JNVST Class 6 application form before the revised deadline.
JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Application process begins
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July 6, 2026
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Last date to apply
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August 10, 2026
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Application correction window
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August 11 to 12, 2026
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JNVST Class 6 Exam 2027
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November 28, 2026
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Academic session
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2027-28
JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027: Exam Pattern
The JNVST Class 6 selection test assesses students across key areas including:
- Mental Ability
- Arithmetic
- Language
The examination is designed to assess student's reasoning, numerical and language abilities. Candidates should prepare according to the prescribed syllabus and exam pattern mentioned in the official notification.
How to Apply for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027?
Eligible candidates can follow these steps to complete the JNVST Class 6 registration:
- Visit the official NVS admission website
- Open the link for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027
- Register using the required details
- Fill in the JNVST Class 6 application form
- Upload the required documents and photograph
- Review all details carefully
- Submit the application form
- Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
JNVST Class 6 Registration 2027 - Click Here
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.