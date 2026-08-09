JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 10, Check Exam Date, Eligibility and Direct Link

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the registration deadline for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 Class 6 admission. Eligible students can now submit their applications for admission to the 2027-28 academic session till August 10, 2026.

The application process is being conducted online through the official NVS admission portal. Students and parents who have not yet completed the registration process are advised to submit the JNVST Class 6 application form before the revised deadline.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027: Important Dates