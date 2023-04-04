JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023 Released, Download NVS Hall Ticket at navodaya.gov.in

  1. Home
JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023: NVS has issued the admit card of class 6 JNV selection test online. The respective parents and students can download JNVST class 6 admit card 2023 at navodaya.gov.in. Get download link here 

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 4, 2023 12:30 IST
JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) class 6th selection test. The students appearing for exam can download JNVST class 6th admit card online at navodaya.gov.in. To download the hall ticket of JNVST class 6th, students have to use their registration number and date of birth. Without carrying the JNVST class 6th hall ticket, students will not be allowed to take their exams. As per the schedule, JVST will be held on April 29, 2023 (Saturday) at 11.30 AM across the country at various exam centres. 

JNVST Class 6th Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

JNVST 2023 Dates 

The JNV selection test date has been announced. Students and guardians can check the table to know JNVST class 6 exam and other important dates: 

Events 

Dates 

NVS Class 6 Admit Card 

April 4, 2023

JNVST Class 6th Exam 

April 29, 2023

JNVST Result for class 6th

June 2023 (Expected)

How To Download JNVST Class 6th Admit Card 2023? 

Students have to download their admit card for JNVST class 6th admission test online. They have to visit the official website and use the required login credentials. Check below the steps to know how to download JNVST class 6 hall ticket - 

  • Step 1 - Go to the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in.
  • Step 2 - On the homepage, click on - click here to download admit card for class vi selection test 2023.
  • Step 3 - A new page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4 - Now, click here for class VI download admit card. 
  • Step 5 - Enter registration number and date of birth and submit the details.
  • Step 6 - Navodaya admit card 2023 Class 6 will appear on the screen.
  • Step 7 -Download the same and take few printouts of the same. 

What After Downloading the JNVST Class 6th Admit Card 2023? 

After downloading the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya admit card for class 6th, students must check the information mentioned on it, like name, roll number, date of birth, date of exam, centre address, signature, photograph etc. In case of any error, they can contact the officials and get it corrected. Also, students are advised to ensure that the photograph on the JNVST admit card 2023 class 6 is visible. 

