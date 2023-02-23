JNVST Class 6 Registration 2023 Date for Nagaland Candidates Extended, Check Last Day Here

JNVST Class 6 Registration 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the last date to fill up the online application for JNVST Class 6 admission for Nagaland candidates. Parents or students belonging to Nagaland can fill up the JNVST class 6 registration form 2023 in online mode at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs and navodaya.gov.in.

The last date for Nagaland candidates to apply for JNVST class 6 admission registration is March 10, 2023. As per the announced dates, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) exam for class 6 admissions 2023-24 will be conducted on April 29, 2023.

JNVST Class 6 Registration for Nagaland Candidates - Direct Link (Available Now)

Why NVS has extended the last date of JNVST Class 6 Registration for Nagaland Candidates?

As per the official website, it has been mentioned that - “Due to administrative reasons, the period for submission of application form for the candidates of State of Nagaland will further resume from 19th February, 2023 to 10th March, 2023". Those interested are advised to fill up the JNVST class 6 application form till the specified date.

How To Register for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2023?

Those from Nagaland willing to take admission to Class 6 in NVS can apply online on the official website - navodaya.gov.in till the specified date. To apply for the JNVST 6 exam, candidates can follow the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya - navodaya.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JNV Class 6 Admissions 2023 link.

3rd Step - A new page will appear. Candidates have login to the account after completing the registration.

4th Step - Now, fill up the JNVST application form and pay the application fees and submit the form.

5th Step - Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy as well.

