JNVST Class 6 Registrations 2023: Application Date Extended, Apply at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2023: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the last date to submit the online application for Class 6 students who are appearing for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2023 due to administrative reasons. As per the recent updates, the NVS Class 6 Admission form for the academic session 2022-2023 will be available till February 8, 2023.

Students who are wishing to apply for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2023 can fill out the application form by visiting the official website- navodaya.gov.in and cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs.

JNVST Class 6th Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2023 Important Exam Instructions

As per the recent updates, candidates are advised to carry the JNVST Admit Card 2023 at the examination centre as this is a mandatory document which needs to be carried by the students to the test centre. However, students will be permitted to appear for the JNVST 2023 class 6th exam only on the production of either their Aadhaar card or any Government approved residence certificate of the parent uploaded in the admission application portal.

The photograph of the candidate on the JNVST Admit Card 2023 needs to be matched at the time of the verification by the exam invigilator at the test centre. Candidates are advised to go through all the information available on the official website before applying for the JNVST Class 6th 2023 Registration.

JNVST Class 6th 2023 Exam Date and Time

As per the recent updates, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2023 is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2023, at 11.30 am. However, the result date will be announced soon.

