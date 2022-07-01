JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 Date: NVS Class 6 Provisional Merit List Likely on 6th July at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 Date: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samit (NVS) is expected to release the JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 in the form of provisional merit list soon. As per the latest update, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will release the NVS class 6 result 2022 on 10th July 2022. The NVS Class 6 Results 2022 will be released in the form of a provisional list which will consist name of the selected candidates. The NVS 6th result 2022 provisional list will be made available and accessible through input of the roll number on the official website - navodaya.gov.in. Alternatively, candidates can also check their individual results through the link provided below as well:

Check JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Official Notification Released on the Website

With parents and students who have applied for admission to JNV Class 6 waiting for the results of the selection test for months now, the exam authority has released an important update on its website. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released an official notice which says that “Tentative date to release the provisional select list of candidates for admission to Class-VI in JNVs through JNVST-2022 is 10th July 2022.” The notice comes as a major relief for students and parents, as until now, there was no update regarding the JNVST Class 6 Result 2022. The Samiti held JNVST Class 6 Exam 2022 on 30th April 2022.

How to check JNVST Class 6 Results 2022 online?

Taking into account the convenience factor for the students, NVS will release the JNVST Class 6 Results 2022 online on its official website. Parents and students who are waiting for the NVS Class 6 Results will be able to check their selection status online via the official website - navodaya.gov.in. After logging onto the official website, students will be greeted with a link for ‘View JNVST Class 6 result 2022’ on the homepage. Clicking on this link will take students to a new page with input fields. After entering their login credentials, students will be able to check JNVST 6th Class Result 2022 online. After checking their selection status, parents are advised to get in touch with the respective School and complete the admission formalities as prescribed.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2022 Date & Time: CBSE Board to be declared CBSE Class 10 Result on this date at cbse.nic.in