JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 (OUT): Navodaya Class 6 Results Announced at navodaya.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 (OUT): Putting an end to the long wait, the Navodaya Class 6 Results 2022 for the school selection test have been declared today. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) announced the JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 today morning at around 11:30 AM for all the students who had participated in the selection test held earlier. Parents and students can now check their selection status under NVS Class 6 result 2022 via the official website - navodaya.gov.in. Alternatively, the JNVST Class 6 Admission Test Results can also be checked by the exam authority online via the direct link placed below:

JNVST Class 6 Results 2022 for 30th April Exam

The declaration of JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 for the school admission test comes following a nearly three month-long wait by the students and parents. As per the official update, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti conducted the JNVST Class 6 Entrance Exam on 30th April 2022. Around 2.5 lakh students had participated in the JNVST Class 6 Entrance Exam 2022 seeking admission to Navodaya Vidyalaya Schools spread across the country.

JNVST Class 6 Merit List 2022 Soon

With the JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 declared, the next step in the admission process for Navodaya Vidyalaya Schools would be release of the merit list. As per the official announcement, respective NVS Schools will be releasing the JNVST Class 6 Merit List 2022, which will consist names of the students who have been shortlisted for admission to Class 6 at Navodaya Schools. The national-level test is held to screen and shortlist students for admission to lass 6 in over 600 JNVs in the country.

How to check JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 online?

Like all other important aspects related to JVNST 2022, the result for the national-level entrance exam has also been declared online and made available via the official portal. Students and their parents who have appeared for the JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 will be able to check and access their results online via navodaya.gov.in. On the homepage of the website, candidates will be provided with the link for 'Class VI Selection Test Results.' After clicking on it, they will reach candidate login page where they will have to input their Roll Number and Date of Birth. In response, the JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to save a softcopy PDF of the same page on their device. Alternatively, they can also take a printout of the same for future reference.

