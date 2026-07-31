JNVST Class 6th Admission 2027: Navodaya Vidyalaya Registration Last Date Today, Apply at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in

JNVST Class 6 Applications 2027: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the JNVST Class 6 application window today, July 31, 2026. Candidates yet to apply for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 can visit the official website to register and apply.

JNVST Class 6 Entrance Exam 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 2026. Students interested in securing admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas must clear their entrance examination. It must be noted that a candidate is allowed to apply/appear for JNVST only once. During verification of the registration Data, if it is found that the Candidate had applied/appeared in previous years, the candidature of the candidate will be rejected.

JNVST Class 6 Application 2027 - Click Here