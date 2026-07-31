JNVST Class 6th Admission 2027: Navodaya Vidyalaya Registration Last Date Today, Apply at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in
JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027 registration and application window closes today. Eligible candidates yet to apply must visit the official website to submit their applications before the deadline.
JNVST Class 6 Applications 2027: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the JNVST Class 6 application window today, July 31, 2026. Candidates yet to apply for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 can visit the official website to register and apply.
JNVST Class 6 Entrance Exam 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 2026. Students interested in securing admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas must clear their entrance examination. It must be noted that a candidate is allowed to apply/appear for JNVST only once. During verification of the registration Data, if it is found that the Candidate had applied/appeared in previous years, the candidature of the candidate will be rejected.
JNVST Class 6 Application 2027 - Click Here
JNVST Class 6 Registration 2027: Steps to Apply
The JNVST Class 6 registration and application window is available online. Students interested can visit the official website to apply for the entrance exam.
Step 1: Visit the official website of JNVST
Step 2: Click on JNVST Class 6 admission
Step 3: Click on the registration link
Step 4: Read through the instructions
Step 5: Enter all required details for registration
Step 6: Fill out the application form
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027: Important Instructions for Candidates
Candidates submitting applications must keep the following points in mind
The process of submission of online application involves only a single stage.
The reservations for OBC candidates shall be implemented as per the Central List. The OBC candidates not included in the Central List should apply as General Candidates.
The following documents must be uploaded in JPG Format
- Candidate's signature. (Size of signature should be between 10-100 kb.)
- Parent's signature. (Size of signature should be between 10-100 kb.)
- Candidate's photograph. (Size of image should be between 10-100 kb.)
- Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS).In case of OBC category, only CENTRAL OBC certificate issued by the competent Govt. authority is accepted. (Size of image should be between 50-300 kb.)
- Residence Certificate of the parent Issued by competent Government Authority if candidate does not possess Aadhaar Number
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.