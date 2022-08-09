JoSAA 2022 Official Website Launched, Notification and Counselling Schedule To Release Soon at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2022: As per the recent updates, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority has launched the JoSAA 2022 website. With this it is expected that JoSAA counselling 2022 schedule will also be released soon at the official website - josaa.nic.in. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will hold the Joint Seat allocation for admissions. The complete JoSAA counselling schedule will soon be issued online.

For the academic year 2022-23, there will be 114 institutes including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). All the JEE Main and Advanced qualifiers will be eligible for JoSAA counselling registration. According to the JEE Advanced dates, the registration process will commence on 12th September.

How To Do JoSAA 2022 Registration & Fill Choices?

Candidates who qualify for the JEE Main or JEE Advanced must register for JoSAA 2022 to participate in the counselling and admission process. To do so, candidates will have to go to the official website of JoSAA 2022 at josaa.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the registration link and complete the same by entering all the details. After completing the JoSAA registration 2022, candidates need to fill the choice of courses and colleges. They can apply for the courses and colleges as per preferences, eligibility, and qualifications (JEE Main or JEE Advanced).

What after JoSAA Counselling Registration 2022?

After successful registration, the JoSAA seat allotment result will be announced. candidates will be allotted seats based on their JEE Main/JEE Advanced merit, preferences, category and availability of seats. The allotted candidates have to download their provisional allotment letter and pay the seat acceptance fee (as prescribed). After the fee is paid, the candidates will have to verify their documents at the Reporting Centre (RC).

What is JoSAA?

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has been set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to manage and regulate joint seat allocation for admissions to over 100 institutes including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admissions to all these institutes is done through a single platform. The Joint seat allocation process was introduced to make the whole process of admissions smoother, effective, efficient, transparent and a lot faster.