JoSAA 2025 Counseling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Results 2025: The results of the JoSAA 2025 Round 3 seat allocation will be released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on Wednesday, July 2. The counseling timetable states that the outcomes will be made public at 10:00 a.m. On the official website, josaa.nic.in, candidates will need to enter their application number and password in order to view their Round 3 allotment status.
Those who have been given a spot in Round 3 must finish the online reporting, upload their documents, and pay the price by July 4 at 5 p.m. Additionally, any problems with fee payment or document verification must be fixed by July 5 at 5 p.m.
JoSAA Round 3 counselling 2025: Steps To Apply
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for JoSAA 2025 Round 3 seat allocation:
-
Check the JoSAA Round 3 seat allocation results by logging in at josaa.nic.in.
-
Select the "Freeze," "Slide," or "Float" option to take the seat you have been assigned.
-
By 5 PM on July 4, 2025, you must pay the requisite seat acceptance fee online.
-
Upload all required files in accordance with the official JoSAA regulations.
-
Take part in the online document verification process and reply to any questions by July 5.
-
Verify the institute's final confirmation and settle any outstanding admission costs.
JoSAA Round 3 counselling 2025: Schedule
|
Event
|
Date
|
Time
|
Round 3 seat allotment result release
|
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
|
10 am
|
Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries
|
Wednesday, July 2 to Friday, July 4, 2025
|
By 5 pm
|
Last date for fee payment
|
Friday, July 4, 2025
|
By 5 pm
|
Last date to resolve fee payment issues or respond to queries
|
Saturday, July 5, 2025
|
By 5 pm
|
Withdrawal or exit from the seat allocation process
|
From Wednesday, July 2 till Friday, July 4, 2025
|
5 pm (start and end)
|
Final date to respond to the withdrawal query
|
Saturday, July 5, 2025
|
By 5 pm
JoSAA Round 3 counselling 2025: Documents Required
Candidates must carry the required documents along with them for the JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3:
-
JoSAA Initial Seat Allocation Notification Slip (Provisional Seat Allocation Letter)
-
Online document verification and seat acceptance letter (also known as a provisional offer and seat acceptance letter) generated at the JoSAA Reporting Center
-
A Certificate or Mark Sheet for Class 10
-
Birth Certificate (only if the Class 10 mark sheet or certificate does not include the date of birth)
-
Class 12 Certificate or Mark Sheet (Qualifying Exam)
-
For applicants who are SC, ST, OBC, NCL, or EWS, the category certificate must be in the format specified on the JoSAA website.
-
PwD Certificate, if relevant
-
Aadhaar Card
-
A foreign national's passport or, if applicable, an OCI/PIO card
-
The Income Certificate, which is applicable to households earning less than Rs 5 lakhs annually, shall be granted on or after April 1, 2024, for candidates seeking fee remission.
