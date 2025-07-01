Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
JoSAA 2025 Counseling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Round 3 seat allotment results will be released July 2nd at 10 AM on josaa.nic.in. Candidates who have been assigned must finish online reporting, pay the money, and upload their documents by July 4th at 5 PM. Problems must be fixed by July 5th, and withdrawal is an option.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 1, 2025, 17:16 IST
JoSAA 2025 Counseling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result
JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Results 2025: The results of the JoSAA 2025 Round 3 seat allocation will be released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on Wednesday, July 2. The counseling timetable states that the outcomes will be made public at 10:00 a.m. On the official website, josaa.nic.in, candidates will need to enter their application number and password in order to view their Round 3 allotment status.

Those who have been given a spot in Round 3 must finish the online reporting, upload their documents, and pay the price by July 4 at 5 p.m. Additionally, any problems with fee payment or document verification must be fixed by July 5 at 5 p.m.

JoSAA Round 3 counselling 2025: Steps To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for JoSAA 2025 Round 3 seat allocation:

  • Check the JoSAA Round 3 seat allocation results by logging in at josaa.nic.in.

  • Select the "Freeze," "Slide," or "Float" option to take the seat you have been assigned.

  • By 5 PM on July 4, 2025, you must pay the requisite seat acceptance fee online.

  • Upload all required files in accordance with the official JoSAA regulations.

  • Take part in the online document verification process and reply to any questions by July 5.

  • Verify the institute's final confirmation and settle any outstanding admission costs.

JoSAA Round 3 counselling 2025: Schedule

Event

Date

Time

Round 3 seat allotment result release

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

10 am

Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries

Wednesday, July 2 to Friday, July 4, 2025

By 5 pm

Last date for fee payment

Friday, July 4, 2025

By 5 pm

Last date to resolve fee payment issues or respond to queries

Saturday, July 5, 2025

By 5 pm

Withdrawal or exit from the seat allocation process

From Wednesday, July 2 till Friday, July 4, 2025

5 pm (start and end)

Final date to respond to the withdrawal query

Saturday, July 5, 2025

By 5 pm

JoSAA Round 3 counselling 2025: Documents Required

Candidates must carry the required documents along with them for the JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3:

  • JoSAA Initial Seat Allocation Notification Slip (Provisional Seat Allocation Letter)

  • Online document verification and seat acceptance letter (also known as a provisional offer and seat acceptance letter) generated at the JoSAA Reporting Center

  • A Certificate or Mark Sheet for Class 10

  • Birth Certificate (only if the Class 10 mark sheet or certificate does not include the date of birth)

  • Class 12 Certificate or Mark Sheet (Qualifying Exam)

  • For applicants who are SC, ST, OBC, NCL, or EWS, the category certificate must be in the format specified on the JoSAA website.

  • PwD Certificate, if relevant

  • Aadhaar Card

  • A foreign national's passport or, if applicable, an OCI/PIO card

  • The Income Certificate, which is applicable to households earning less than Rs 5 lakhs annually, shall be granted on or after April 1, 2024, for candidates seeking fee remission.

