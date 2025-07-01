JoSAA 2025 Counseling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Results 2025: The results of the JoSAA 2025 Round 3 seat allocation will be released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on Wednesday, July 2. The counseling timetable states that the outcomes will be made public at 10:00 a.m. On the official website, josaa.nic.in, candidates will need to enter their application number and password in order to view their Round 3 allotment status.

Those who have been given a spot in Round 3 must finish the online reporting, upload their documents, and pay the price by July 4 at 5 p.m. Additionally, any problems with fee payment or document verification must be fixed by July 5 at 5 p.m.

JoSAA Round 3 counselling 2025: Steps To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for JoSAA 2025 Round 3 seat allocation: