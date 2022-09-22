JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow, Check at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Round 1 Counselling: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will be releasing the JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results on the official website tomorrow, September 23, 2022. Students who have qualified the JEE Main and Advanced entrance exam and have applied for the Counselling procedure can check the Round 1 Allotment Results through the link which will be made available on the website of JoSAA.

According to the schedule provided, the allotment list will be made available by 10 AM tomorrow. Candidates who have applied for the Round 1 Seat Allotment process can visit the official website tomorrow to check the allotment result.

The JoSAA round 1 Counselling allotment list will be made available on the official website josaa.nic.in. The allotment list will contain the name and rank of students who have secured a seat as per their preference in round 1 of the allotment procedure. Those who are allotted seats in round 1 of allotment can report to the colleges and complete the admission procedure.

The last date for students to complete the Admissions based on Round 1 allotment is September 26, 2022. JoSAA 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment list will be announced on September 28, 2022.

How to check JoSAA 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment

The JoSAA 2022 Round 1 Sear Allotment result will be made live on the official website of JoSAA. To check the allotment result students need to visit the website and enter their login credentials in the allotment link provided.

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA 2022 official counselling portal

Step 2: Click on JoSAA 2022 Round 1 Counselling Result link

Step 3: Enter the JoSAA Login ID and Password

Step 4: Download the allotment Result and the allotment letter for further reference

