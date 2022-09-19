JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 2 Allotment List Tomorrow, Check at josaa.nic.in

JopSAA Mock Allotment List 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will be announcing the Round 2 Mock Allotment list tomorrow - September 20, 2022. The JoSAA 2022 Round 2 Mock allotment list will contain the list of students who have completed the choice filling process until today - September 19, 2022. Candidates yet to complete the choice filling process can complete the same by 5 PM today.

JoSAA Mock Allotment List - 2 will help students to understand the allotment procedure and check their chances of securing a seat in the college of their choice. The Mock Allotment list - 2 will be made available on the official website - josaa.nic.in.

Following the release of the mock allotment list candidates can lock the choices entered for the allotment procedure for the final allotment lists to be released. The Round 1 allotment list based on the choices entered and locked by students until September 21, 2022, will be made available on the official website by September 23, 2022.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling Document verification

Document verification is conducted after the seat allocation process. Students must make sure that they cross-check the list of documents provided which needs to be carried out for the document verification process.

Class 12 mark sheet

Birth Certificate

JEE Main seat allotment letter

Three passport-size photographs

Valid photo identity card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card

JEE Main 2022 Score Card

PwD certificate

Category certificate

JoSAA will be conducting a total of 6 rounds of allotment for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes. Candidates applying for the allotment process must make sure that they have cross-checked the options and choices entered for the allotment procedure since the allotment list will be based on them.

JoSAA Counselling procedure is conducted for the admissions of students who have qualified JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 examinations. Candidates will be admitted to the Engineering streams offered in the IITs, NITs, IISTs, IIITs and other government Funded Technical Institutions.

