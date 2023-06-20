JoSAA Counselling 2023: Check Seat Matrix in Participating IITs, Category Details Here

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Seat Matrix: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has started the registration process for the candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced 2023 exams. Candidates eligible for the counselling process can complete the registrations for the counselling process through the link available on the website. Candidates can apply for admission to the various programmes offered at the Indian Institute of Technology through the counselling process.

This year a total of 17,485 seats are available at the participating IITs which also include 1692 supernumerary seats for female candidates. In 2022, the total seats offered was 16598 out of which 1567 were for female candidates.

JoSAA 2023 counselling registrations have commenced on the official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the registration link provided here to complete the registration and choice-filling process.

JEE Advanced 2023 Seat Matrix

Seats are offered in participating IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs for the Academic Year 2023-24 under various categories. The different categories under which institutions offer seats are provided below.

Open Open Seats Open - PwD Open - PwD Seats (Person With Disability) GEN-EWS GEN-EWS Seats GEN-EWS - PwD GEN-EWS-PwD Seats (Person With Disability) OBC-NCL OBC-NCL Seats OBC-NCL-PwD OBC-NCL-PwD Seats (Person With Disability) SC SC Seats SC - PwD SC - PwD Seats (Person With Disability) ST ST Seats ST - PwD ST - PwD Seats (Person With Disability)

JoSAA 2023: Seats Offered in Participating IITs

Given below are the seats offered in the participating institutions. Candidates can check the total capacity and the number of supernumerary female seats in the table below.

IIT Seat Capacity Female Supernumerary Total BHU Varanasi 1513 76 1589 IIT Bhilai 230 13 243 IIT Bhubaneshwar 438 38 476 IIT Bombay 1204 152 1356 IIT Delhi 1152 57 1209 IIT Dharwad 296 14 310 IIT Gandhinagar 345 25 370 IIT Goa 125 32 157 IIT Guwahati 845 107 952 IIT Hyderabad 494 101 595 IIT Indore 445 35 480 IIT Jammu 280 0 280 IIT Jodhpur 538 12 550 IIT Kanpur 964 246 1210 IIT Kharagpur 1669 200 1869 IIT Madras 1054 80 1134 IIT Mandi 501 19 520 IIT Palakkad 160 40 200 IIT Patna 698 35 733 IIT Roorkee 1221 132 1353 IIT Ropar 383 47 430 IIT Tirupati 231 13 244 ISM Dhanbad 1007 118 1125 Total 15793 1592 17385

Check the complete PDF of the seats offered in various participating institutes below

JoSAA 2023 Seat Matrix - Click Here

Also Read: JoSAA 2023 Counselling Registrations Commence, Get Choice Filling Link Here