JoSAA Counselling 2023: Check Seat Matrix in Participating IITs, Category Details Here

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Seat Matrix: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has started the registration process for the candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced 2023 exams. Candidates eligible for the counselling process can complete the registrations for the counselling process through the link available on the website. Candidates can apply for admission to the various programmes offered at the Indian Institute of Technology through the counselling process.
This year a total of 17,485 seats are available at the participating IITs which also include 1692 supernumerary seats for female candidates. In 2022, the total seats offered was 16598 out of which 1567 were for female candidates.
JoSAA 2023 counselling registrations have commenced on the official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the registration link provided here to complete the registration and choice-filling process.
JEE Advanced 2023 Seat Matrix
Seats are offered in participating IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs for the Academic Year 2023-24 under various categories. The different categories under which institutions offer seats are provided below.
|
Open
|
Open Seats
|
Open - PwD
|
Open - PwD Seats (Person With Disability)
|
GEN-EWS
|
GEN-EWS Seats
|
GEN-EWS - PwD
|
GEN-EWS-PwD Seats (Person With Disability)
|
OBC-NCL
|
OBC-NCL Seats
|
OBC-NCL-PwD
|
OBC-NCL-PwD Seats (Person With Disability)
|
SC
|
SC Seats
|
SC - PwD
|
SC - PwD Seats (Person With Disability)
|
ST
|
ST Seats
|
ST - PwD
|
ST - PwD Seats (Person With Disability)
JoSAA 2023: Seats Offered in Participating IITs
Given below are the seats offered in the participating institutions. Candidates can check the total capacity and the number of supernumerary female seats in the table below.
|
IIT
|
Seat Capacity
|
Female Supernumerary
|
Total
|
BHU Varanasi
|
1513
|
76
|
1589
|
IIT Bhilai
|
230
|
13
|
243
|
IIT Bhubaneshwar
|
438
|
38
|
476
|
IIT Bombay
|
1204
|
152
|
1356
|
IIT Delhi
|
1152
|
57
|
1209
|
IIT Dharwad
|
296
|
14
|
310
|
IIT Gandhinagar
|
345
|
25
|
370
|
IIT Goa
|
125
|
32
|
157
|
IIT Guwahati
|
845
|
107
|
952
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
494
|
101
|
595
|
IIT Indore
|
445
|
35
|
480
|
IIT Jammu
|
280
|
0
|
280
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
538
|
12
|
550
|
IIT Kanpur
|
964
|
246
|
1210
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
1669
|
200
|
1869
|
IIT Madras
|
1054
|
80
|
1134
|
IIT Mandi
|
501
|
19
|
520
|
IIT Palakkad
|
160
|
40
|
200
|
IIT Patna
|
698
|
35
|
733
|
IIT Roorkee
|
1221
|
132
|
1353
|
IIT Ropar
|
383
|
47
|
430
|
IIT Tirupati
|
231
|
13
|
244
|
ISM Dhanbad
|
1007
|
118
|
1125
|
Total
|
15793
|
1592
|
17385
Check the complete PDF of the seats offered in various participating institutes below
JoSAA 2023 Seat Matrix - Click Here
Also Read: JoSAA 2023 Counselling Registrations Commence, Get Choice Filling Link Here
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.