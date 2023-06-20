  1. Home
JoSAA Counselling 2023: Check Seat Matrix in Participating IITs, Category Details Here

JoSAA counselling registrations have commenced. Candidates can check here the details of the number of seats offered for each programme, category for admission to IITs here.

Updated: Jun 20, 2023 16:12 IST
JoSAA Counselling 2023 Seat Matrix: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has started the registration process for the candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced 2023 exams. Candidates eligible for the counselling process can complete the registrations for the counselling process through the link available on the website. Candidates can apply for admission to the various programmes offered at the Indian Institute of Technology through the counselling process. 

This year a total of 17,485 seats are available at the participating IITs which also include 1692 supernumerary seats for female candidates. In 2022, the total seats offered was 16598 out of which 1567 were for female candidates.

JoSAA 2023 counselling registrations have commenced on the official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the registration link provided here to complete the registration and choice-filling process. 

JEE Advanced 2023 Seat Matrix

Seats are offered in participating IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs for the Academic Year 2023-24 under various categories. The different categories under which institutions offer seats are provided below.

Open

Open Seats

Open - PwD

Open - PwD Seats (Person With Disability)

GEN-EWS

GEN-EWS Seats

GEN-EWS - PwD

GEN-EWS-PwD Seats (Person With Disability)

OBC-NCL

OBC-NCL Seats

OBC-NCL-PwD

OBC-NCL-PwD Seats (Person With Disability)

SC

SC Seats

SC - PwD

SC - PwD Seats (Person With Disability)

ST

ST Seats

ST - PwD

ST - PwD Seats (Person With Disability)

JoSAA 2023: Seats Offered in Participating IITs

Given below are the seats offered in the participating institutions. Candidates can check the total capacity and the number of supernumerary female seats in the table below. 

IIT

Seat Capacity

Female Supernumerary

Total

BHU Varanasi

1513

76

1589

IIT Bhilai

230

13

243

IIT Bhubaneshwar

438

38

476

IIT Bombay

1204

152

1356

IIT Delhi

1152

57

1209

IIT Dharwad

296

14

310

IIT Gandhinagar

345

25

370

IIT Goa

125

32

157

IIT Guwahati

845

107

952

IIT Hyderabad

494

101

595

IIT Indore

445

35

480

IIT Jammu

280

0

280

IIT Jodhpur

538

12

550

IIT Kanpur

964

246

1210

IIT Kharagpur

1669

200

1869

IIT Madras

1054

80

1134

IIT Mandi

501

19

520

IIT Palakkad

160

40

200

IIT Patna

698

35

733

IIT Roorkee

1221

132

1353

IIT Ropar

383

47

430

IIT Tirupati

231

13

244

ISM Dhanbad

1007

118

1125

Total

15793

1592

17385

Check the complete PDF of the seats offered in various participating institutes below

JoSAA 2023 Seat Matrix - Click Here

Also Read: JoSAA 2023 Counselling Registrations Commence, Get Choice Filling Link Here

