JoSAA Counselling 2026: Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Out Today at josaa.nic.in, Direct Link Here
The JoSAA Counselling 2026 round 5 seat allotment result will be released today, July 16, 2026 at 5 PM on the official website at josaa.nic.in. The last date to pay for the seat allotment is July 20, 2026 till 5 PM.
JoSAA Counselling 2026: According to the official schedule shared, the JoSAA Counselling 2026 round 5 seat allotment result will be released today, July 16, 2026 at 5 PM. Candidates who applied for the counselling round will need to visit the official website to download the allotment result at josaa.nic.in.
Allotted candidates will need to check and download their allotment letters online to proceed with the counselling on the admission portal at josaa.admissions.nic.in. The last date to pay for the seat allotment is July 20, 2026 till 5 PM.
How to check JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result PDF online:
- Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in
- Click on the round 5 allotment link
- Enter your application number and password to submit
- JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result will appear
- Check your details and download for further reference
DIRECT LINK - JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result
JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 5 Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the schedule for JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 5:
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Description
|July 16, 2026
|Thursday
|Till 5 PM
|Seat Allocation FINAL ROUND of seat allocation for IITs/IISc
|July 16 - 20, 2026
|Monday
|Till 5 PM
|Online reporting: fee payment/ document upload / response by candidate to query (if required)
|July 20, 2026
|Monday
|Till 5 PM
|Last date for fee payment
|July 21, 2026
|Tuesday
|Till 5 PM
|Resolution of Fee Payment Issues, if any / Last day to respond to queries
What After the Release of JoSAA 2026 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result?
With the release of the round 3 allotment result, students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions. Students need to report to the allotted colleges for admissions with the necessary documents for the document verification process until July 8, 2026.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.