JoSAA Counselling 2026: Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Out Today at josaa.nic.in, Direct Link Here

JoSAA Counselling 2026: According to the official schedule shared, the JoSAA Counselling 2026 round 5 seat allotment result will be released today, July 16, 2026 at 5 PM. Candidates who applied for the counselling round will need to visit the official website to download the allotment result at josaa.nic.in.

Allotted candidates will need to check and download their allotment letters online to proceed with the counselling on the admission portal at josaa.admissions.nic.in. The last date to pay for the seat allotment is July 20, 2026 till 5 PM.

How to check JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result PDF online: