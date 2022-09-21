JoSAA Counselling Registration 2022 Ends Today, Check Last-Minute Updates Here

JoSAA Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will end the counselling registration and choice filling process today on 21st September 2022. Candidates can register for JoSAA counselling 2022 at josaa.nic.in by 5 PM today. To register for JoSAA counselling 2022, candidates have to use their JEE Main application number and Main/Advanced password.

Also, both JEE Main and JEE Advanced qualified candidates are eligible to apply for JoSAA counselling. To register, candidates will have to fill their personal details and other asked details for JoSAA counselling process. As per the released schedule, the round one JoSAA seat allocation result 2022 will be released on 23rd September.

JoSAA Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register For JoSAA Counselling 2022?

As per the updates, the JoSAA registration 2022 process includes the following steps - registration and choice filling and locking of seat for admission. To complete the JoSAA counselling registration, candidates will have to follow these steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the JoSAA registration and choice filling link.

3rd Step - In the login window, enter JEE Main application number and password. Enter the required details and fill the choices of courses and institutes.

4th Step - Candidates will be redirected to the page where they can see all the entered details.

5th Step - After going through all the information, click on submit tab.

What Are the Documents Required for JoSAA Counselling 2022?

JoSAA counselling is conducted for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, IIEST Shibpur and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). While counselling for JoSAA, candidates are required to carry the following documents -

Marksheet of Class 10th and 12th

JEE Main seat allotment letter

JEE Main admit card

JEE Main scorecard

Three passport size photographs

Fee payment slip

Photo identity card

Caste certificate (if applicable)

JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment 2022

Soon after the counselling registration of JoSAA ends, the authorities will release the seat allotment process in different rounds. As per the scheduled release, the JoSAA round one seat allocation result will be released on 23rd September whereas the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment process will be conducted from 28th September to 2nd October. The round 3 JoSAA seat allotment will be held from 3rd to 7th October 2022.

Also Read: KEAM Seat Allotment Result 2022: CEE To Release Round 1 Result Today at cee.kerala.gov.in