JoSAA seat allotment result 2023 for round 4 announced at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the seat allotment results of JoSAA counselling round 4 today, July 16. Candidates who have applied for admission to IITs, IIITs, NITs and other engineering colleges through JoSAA counselling can check their results on josaa.nic.in. They have to use their JEE Main application number, password, and security pin to check JoSAA counselling round 4 seat allotment result.

Candidates have to report online to the allotted colleges between July 16 and 19, 2023 for admission to the allotted college. The online reporting will include fee payment, uploading of documents, and response by candidates to queries. The last date to respond to queries is July 20, 2023.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 4 Dates

Candidates who have been allotted seats can check below the table to know the admission schedule for round 4:

Events Dates Online reporting process, payment of counselling fee and documents upload July 16 and 19, 2023 Withdrawal of seat or exit from the seat allocation July 18 to 19, 2023 JoSAA round 5 seat allotment result July 21, 2023

How to check JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates who applied for BE, BTech seats can check the allotment of seats on the official website: josaa.nic.in. Go through the steps for detailed information:

Step 1: Go to official website: josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link round 4 seat allocation result for JoSAA 2023

Step 3: Enter JEE Main application number, password, and security pin

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

What after checking JoSAA seat allotment result 2023 for round 4?

After going through the list, all the candidates have to select one of the following options:

Freeze: If candidates are satisfied with the allotted seat and do not wish to participate in further rounds of seat allotments.

Float: If candidates want to accept the allocated seat but are considering higher preference choices in further rounds.

Slide: If candidates accept the current seat but are willing to switch to a higher preferred academic programme within the same institute if it becomes available in later rounds.

