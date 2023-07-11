  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JOSSA Counselling 2023 Round 3 Seat Allocation Tomorrow; Download PDF, Required Documents Here

JOSSA Counselling 2023 Round 3 Seat Allocation Tomorrow; Download PDF, Required Documents Here

JOSSA Counselling 2023 round 3 seat allotment 2023 process on July 13, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out seat allotment on the official website: josaa.nic.in. Shortlisted ones must proceed with the verification process. The last date to respond to a query is July 15, 2023.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 11, 2023 12:17 IST
JOSSA Counselling 2023
JOSSA Counselling 2023

JOSSA Counselling 2023 Round 3: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSSA) will begin the JOSSA round 3 seat allotment 2023 process tomorrow: July 13, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out seat allotment on the official website: josaa.nic.in. Shortlisted ones must proceed with the verification process.

According to the official schedule, Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) before July 14, 2023, up to 5.00 PM. The last day to respond to a query is July 15 ( until 5.00 PM). Candidates can check out the complete JOSSA Counselling 2023 round 3 schedule here.

JOSSA Counselling 2023 Round 3 Dates

Check out important events below:

Particulars

Dates

Fee payment/document upload/ response by candidate to query 

July 12, 2023, to 14, 2023 up to 5.00 PM

Last day to respond to a query

July 15, 2023, up to 5.00 PM

Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process 

July 13 to 14, 2023 up to 5.00 PM

Withdrawal Query Response

July 13 to 15, 2023 up to 5.00 PM

How to check JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 3 List

Candidates can follow the below instructions to check allotment list:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e. josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on candidate activity board

Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result JoSAA 2023 link

Step 4: The JoSAA Round 2 Counselling 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout

JOSAA 2023 Counselling: List of Documents Required

Check out list of mandatory documents below:

  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • JEE Main and Advanced rank cards
  • Passing certificate
  • Domicile certificate
  • Caste certificate
  • Income and assets certificate
  • Valid ID Proof

Also Read: FMGE June 2023 Session Selective and Final Edit Window Close Today

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023