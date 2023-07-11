JOSSA Counselling 2023 Round 3 Seat Allocation Tomorrow; Download PDF, Required Documents Here

JOSSA Counselling 2023 Round 3: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSSA) will begin the JOSSA round 3 seat allotment 2023 process tomorrow: July 13, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out seat allotment on the official website: josaa.nic.in. Shortlisted ones must proceed with the verification process.

According to the official schedule, Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) before July 14, 2023, up to 5.00 PM. The last day to respond to a query is July 15 ( until 5.00 PM). Candidates can check out the complete JOSSA Counselling 2023 round 3 schedule here.

JOSSA Counselling 2023 Round 3 Dates

Check out important events below:

Particulars Dates Fee payment/document upload/ response by candidate to query July 12, 2023, to 14, 2023 up to 5.00 PM Last day to respond to a query July 15, 2023, up to 5.00 PM Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process July 13 to 14, 2023 up to 5.00 PM Withdrawal Query Response July 13 to 15, 2023 up to 5.00 PM

How to check JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 3 List

Candidates can follow the below instructions to check allotment list:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e. josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on candidate activity board

Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result JoSAA 2023 link

Step 4: The JoSAA Round 2 Counselling 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout

JOSAA 2023 Counselling: List of Documents Required

Check out list of mandatory documents below:

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

JEE Main and Advanced rank cards

Passing certificate

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate

Income and assets certificate

Valid ID Proof

