JoSSA Mock Seat Allotment List 2023 to be Out on June 25, Know How to Check Here

JoSSA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will issue the JoSSA counselling mock seat allocation list on June 25, 2023, in online mode. Once released, those candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check and download the mock seat allotment list by visiting the official website- jossa.nic.in.
As per the official schedule, the examination authority will release the mock seat allocation round 2 on June 27, 2023. Whereas candidates can complete the registration and choice-filling process for academic programs under JoSAA 2023 till June 28.
JoSSA Counselling 2023 Dates
Candidates can go through the dates related to the JoSSA counselling 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Announcement of Mock Seat Allocation-1 list
|
June 25, 2023
|
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 list
|
June 27, 2023
|
Last date to complete the registration and choice-filling process
|
June 28, 2023
How to check JoSAA counselling 2023 mock seat allocation list online?
The mock seat allotment list for round 1 can be accessed online once available, candidates can follow the steps given below:
- Step 1: Visit the official site of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in
- Step 2: After this, click on JoSAA 2023 counselling mock seat allocation list link available on the homepage
- Step 3: Enter the required login details and click on submit button to proceed further
- Step 4: The JoSSA mock allotment list will be displayed on the screen in the new window
- Step 5: Go through the list and download the page for future use
