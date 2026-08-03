Kanwar Yatra School Holiday 2026: UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi & Other States School Closure Updates
Get the latest updates on Kanwar Yatra 2026 school holidays in UP, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR. Check district-wise closure details and stay updated.
The annual Kanwar Yatra 2026 under way, millions of Kanwariyas, Lord Shiva devotees are marching through major national highways and state roads to collect holy water from the Ganges. To make sure the public safety, manage massive crowds on roads, and handle major traffic diversions, district administrations across the major routes in Uttar Pradesh, UP, and Uttarakhand have ordered the temporary closure of educational institutions. Check out the complete article for detailed information on school closures.
Are Schools Closed Across Uttar Pradesh, UP?
No statewide holiday has been declared for all of Uttar Pradesh. School closures are decided on a district-by-district basis by the local District Magistrates, DMs, primarily focusing on western UP districts situated along the primary Kanwar transit routes.
District-Wise Updates for Uttar Pradesh
1. Meerut District
All government, private, CBSE, ICSE, and UP Board schools Pre-Primary to Class 12, as well colleges, universities will remain closed from August 3 to August 12, 2026.The pre-scheduled exam will be done as per the existing schedule. Schools will be having online classes if required.
2. Muzaffarnagar District
Closure Dates: All primary, upper primary, secondary schools, colleges, and coaching centers will be closed from August 3 to August 10, 2026. Heavy vehicles have given diversions and high devotee density along the Delhi-Dehradun route.
3. Baghpat
All government and private schools classes from 1 to 12 are closed from August 3 to August 12, 2026.
4. Bareilly, Kasganj & Neighboring Belts
Localised closures and modified timings have been implemented near major river ghats and transit corridors. School heads have been instructed to follow local police and district administrative advisories strictly.
5. Other Districts: Ghaziabad, Shamli, Saharanpur, and Hapur have local holiday closures or shifted to online classes depending on closeness to major routes like NH-58.
Updates For Uttarakhand & Delhi-NCR
- Uttarakhand (Haridwar)
District Magistrate Mayur Dixit ordered for the closure to all private and government schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers in Haridwar from July 30 to August 11, 2026. Institutions have been asked to arrange online learning materials without impacting the academic work.
- Delhi-NCR Region
Schools in Delhi, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Ghaziabad are operating as usual. However, keep in mind that school bus routes or timing might change slightly to avoid traffic delays caused by the Kanwar Yatra.
Check Official School Communication and trust only on direct updates from school administration or school WhatsApp channels. Holiday status can vary from district to district. Avoid any viral news regarding holidays trust official government releases or local news outlets.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.