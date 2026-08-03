Kanwar Yatra School Holiday 2026: UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi & Other States School Closure Updates

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Get the latest updates on Kanwar Yatra 2026 school holidays in UP, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR. Check district-wise closure details and stay updated.

The annual Kanwar Yatra 2026 under way, millions of Kanwariyas, Lord Shiva devotees are marching through major national highways and state roads to collect holy water from the Ganges. To make sure the public safety, manage massive crowds on roads, and handle major traffic diversions, district administrations across the major routes in Uttar Pradesh, UP, and Uttarakhand have ordered the temporary closure of educational institutions. Check out the complete article for detailed information on school closures. Are Schools Closed Across Uttar Pradesh, UP? No statewide holiday has been declared for all of Uttar Pradesh. School closures are decided on a district-by-district basis by the local District Magistrates, DMs, primarily focusing on western UP districts situated along the primary Kanwar transit routes.

District-Wise Updates for Uttar Pradesh 1. Meerut District All government, private, CBSE, ICSE, and UP Board schools Pre-Primary to Class 12, as well colleges, universities will remain closed from August 3 to August 12, 2026.The pre-scheduled exam will be done as per the existing schedule. Schools will be having online classes if required. 2. Muzaffarnagar District Closure Dates: All primary, upper primary, secondary schools, colleges, and coaching centers will be closed from August 3 to August 10, 2026. Heavy vehicles have given diversions and high devotee density along the Delhi-Dehradun route. 3. Baghpat All government and private schools classes from 1 to 12 are closed from August 3 to August 12, 2026. 4. Bareilly, Kasganj & Neighboring Belts Localised closures and modified timings have been implemented near major river ghats and transit corridors. School heads have been instructed to follow local police and district administrative advisories strictly.