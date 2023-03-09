Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Exam Begin Today, Over 7 lakh Students to Appear

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is conducting the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams from today - March 9, 2023. According to reports, close to 1,26,195 students have registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023. The board conducted the Karnataka class 12 exams across 1,109 exam centres in the state. The board will conduct the exams until March 29, 2023. Candidates appearing for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams are advised to carry their class 12 admit card with them to the exam centre.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh took to social media to wish the students the very best for their board exams. The minister in his tweet added that all necessary arrangements have been made by the education department to conduct the board exams smoothly.

As per reports, Bangalore Metropolitan Transportation Corporation will also offer free bus services to transport the students from their homes to the exam centres on the day of the exam. Students can use the free service by showing their exam hall ticket or the Karnataka PUC Admission Ticket.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Students appearing for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams need to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the board exams.

Students are required to carry their Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam hall tickets with them

Candidates must note that electronic devices like mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth devices, smart watches etc are not allowed inside the exam hall.

Candidates are advised to carry their own stationery as borrowing inside the exam hall will not be permitted.

Students will be granted an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Also Read: UCEED 2023 Result Declared at uceed.iitb.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here