Karnataka To Introduce AI Education From Class 6, Chief Minister Announces AI Akshara Abhiyana And Coding Gurukula

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced the AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukula programmes to introduce AI education in schools from Class 6 and prepare students for the global technology landscape.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced the launch of the AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukula programmes, aimed at introducing artificial intelligence and coding education in schools across the state. The initiatives are intended to equip students with skills needed to compete at the global level as technology continues to evolve. Speaking during his Independence Day address at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Shivakumar highlighted the changing technological landscape and said, “We are now entering a new technological era. The Al campaign and Coding Gurukula - this is your era, a new era,”. Under the new initiative, AI education will be introduced in Karnataka schools from Class 6 onwards. Shivakumar said the state government has already been working on programmes aimed at developing the skills of young people and preparing them to compete globally.

“For this purpose, today I am announcing an important programme called the ‘AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukula’,” he said. The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of improving the quality of education in schools and colleges so that students are better prepared for the emerging technology-driven era. AI University In Karnataka Proposed Karnataka is also moving ahead with plans to establish India’s first government-owned AI university in Bengaluru. Shivakumar said the government is working on the programme and noted the growing global interest in India’s artificial intelligence capabilities. “The entire world is looking at India for the country’s first government-owned Al university. I have already announced the establishment of an Al university in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and I am also formulating the programme,” he said.