Karnataka To Introduce AI Education From Class 6, Chief Minister Announces AI Akshara Abhiyana And Coding Gurukula
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced the AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukula programmes to introduce AI education in schools from Class 6 and prepare students for the global technology landscape.
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced the launch of the AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukula programmes, aimed at introducing artificial intelligence and coding education in schools across the state. The initiatives are intended to equip students with skills needed to compete at the global level as technology continues to evolve.
Speaking during his Independence Day address at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Shivakumar highlighted the changing technological landscape and said, “We are now entering a new technological era. The Al campaign and Coding Gurukula - this is your era, a new era,”.
Under the new initiative, AI education will be introduced in Karnataka schools from Class 6 onwards. Shivakumar said the state government has already been working on programmes aimed at developing the skills of young people and preparing them to compete globally.
“For this purpose, today I am announcing an important programme called the ‘AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukula’,” he said.
The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of improving the quality of education in schools and colleges so that students are better prepared for the emerging technology-driven era.
AI University In Karnataka Proposed
Karnataka is also moving ahead with plans to establish India’s first government-owned AI university in Bengaluru. Shivakumar said the government is working on the programme and noted the growing global interest in India’s artificial intelligence capabilities.
“The entire world is looking at India for the country’s first government-owned Al university. I have already announced the establishment of an Al university in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and I am also formulating the programme,” he said.
The proposal for an AI university was earlier announced by Shivakumar during Google I/O Connect India 2026 in July. At the event, he had also said that AI learning would be introduced for students from Class 6.
The announcements come ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, scheduled to be held from November 17 to November 19 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The proposed initiatives are part of Karnataka’s wider efforts to strengthen technology education and prepare its youth for the changing demands of the global workforce.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.