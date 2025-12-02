Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025: UGNEET Round 3 Schedule OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Schedule Here

Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Undergraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UGNEET) Counselling 2025 Final Stray Vacancy Round dates today, December 2, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The registrations will be held from December 3 to 5, 2025.

Karnataka AYUSH UGNEET Counselling Dates 2025

Candidates can check the counselling schedule here: