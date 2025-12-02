Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025: UGNEET Round 3 Schedule OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Schedule Here

Key Points
- Karnataka AYUSH UGNEET Counselling 2025 Final Stray Vacancy Round dates out.
- The schedule is available on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Registrations will take place from December 3 to 5, 2025.
Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Undergraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UGNEET) Counselling 2025 Final Stray Vacancy Round dates today, December 2, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The registrations will be held from December 3 to 5, 2025.
Karnataka AYUSH UGNEET Counselling Dates 2025
Candidates can check the counselling schedule here:
|Event
|Dates
|Submit new application and download verification slip
|December 3 - 5, 2025 till 9 AM
|Display of seat matrix
|December 3, 2025 after 6 AM
|Option entry by eligible candidates
|December 3, 2025 from 6 PM - 5, 2025 till 1 PM
|Publication of provisional seat allotment result
|December 5, 2025 after 6 PM
|Final seat allotment result
|December 6, 2025 after 2 PM
|Last date to report at allotted college
|December 9, 2025 till 5:30 PM
