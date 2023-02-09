Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022: First Seat Allotment Result Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, released the first seat allotment result of the Karnataka AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in online mode. Those candidates who have registered for the AYUSH NEET UG 2022 examinations can check and download the first seat allotment result by filling out the CET number through the official websites- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the recent updates, the last date for reporting to the colleges along with all the original documents as per the verification slip is February 12, 2023.

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022 First Allotment Result - Direct Link (Click Here)

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022 in the table given below.

Events Dates Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 February 8, 2023 Choice filling by the Seat Allotted Candidates February 8, 2023, to February 9, 2023 Payment of the fees by Choice 1 Candidate February 9, 2023, February 10, 2023 Last date for reporting to the allotted colleges for document verification February 12, 2023

How to check Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates who have registered for the Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022 can follow the below-given steps to download the set allotment result.

Step 1: Visit KEA’s official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UG AYUSH 2022 First seat allotment result link available on the screen

Step 3: Login using the CET number

Step 4: The first seat allotment result of Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a few printouts of the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 result for future use

