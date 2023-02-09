    Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022: First Seat Allotment Result Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

    The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the first seat allotment result of Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022 in online mode. Candidates who have registered can check and download the result through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 9, 2023 10:19 IST
    Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, released the first seat allotment result of the Karnataka AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in online mode. Those candidates who have registered for the AYUSH NEET UG 2022 examinations can check and download the first seat allotment result by filling out the CET number through the official websites- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

    As per the recent updates, the last date for reporting to the colleges along with all the original documents as per the verification slip is February 12, 2023.

    Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022 First Allotment Result  - Direct Link (Click Here)

    Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Important Dates

    Candidates can check the important dates related to the Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022 in the table given below.

    Events 

    Dates

    Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022

    February 8, 2023

    Choice filling by the Seat Allotted Candidates

    February 8, 2023, to February 9, 2023

    Payment of the fees by Choice 1 Candidate

    February 9, 2023, February 10, 2023

    Last date for reporting to the allotted colleges for document verification

    February 12, 2023 

    How to check Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result?

    Candidates who have registered for the Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022 can follow the below-given steps to download the set allotment result.

    Step 1: Visit KEA’s official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

    Step 2: Click on the UG AYUSH 2022 First seat allotment result link available on the screen

    Step 3: Login using the CET number 

    Step 4: The first seat allotment result of Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2022 will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Take a few printouts of the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 result for future use

