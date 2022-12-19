Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Starts, Apply Soon at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the registration for Karnataka AYUSH UG counselling 2022 in online mode. Candidates who have not registered for Karnataka medical UG admissions can apply for AYUSH UG at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to apply for Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration 2022 is December 20, 2022.

As per the notice released by the authority earlier, candidates who have already registered for and completed the verification process for MBBS/BDS courses, do not have to apply for AYUSH courses again. Candidates willing to get admission into Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy courses can apply for Karnataka AYUSH UG counselling 2022.

What is the Eligibility Requirement for Non-Karnataka AYUSH Candidates?

As per the updates, the official notice states that the non-Karnataka candidates will not be eligible for reservation. Therefore, candidates belonging to the General category who have scored a minimum of 50 percentile or above can register for admission. The eligibility criteria for SC/ST/OBC will only apply to Karnataka candidates.

How To Register for Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2022?

The KEA AYUSH UG counselling registration has started, the direct link to apply has been provided above. Candidates can register for Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 by following the below-mentioned steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Karnataka AYUSH UG - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - Go to the homepage, click on UGAYUSH 2022 Registration Link.

3rd Step - On the new page, scroll down and New registration link.

4th Step - Now register by entering all the required details.

5th Step - Further, login and fill up th AYUSH UG counselling application form.

6th Step - Also, enter choices, lock it and pay the fees.

7th Step - Submit the Karnataka AYUSH UG counselling form and take a printout as well.

Karnataka candidates who do not have the document verification slip will have to appear for the process on December 21, 2022, from 11 am onwards. It must be noted that non-Karnataka candidates do not have to appear for document verification.

