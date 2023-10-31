Karnataka AYUSH PG Counselling Registrations Begin, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

Karnataka Ayush PG Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority has started the registration process for Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG counselling process. Those interested in participating in the counselling process for the admission to the Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy programmes can visit the official website to complete the registration process. The last date for candidates to submit the registrations without the late fee is November 2, 2023 while the last date to apply with late fee is November 3, 2023.

Candidates eligible to apply for the AYUSH PG counselling round can complete the counselling registration and application process through the link provided on the official counselling website. Only those who have cleared the entrance exams with the minimum required marks are eligible to apply for the counselling process.

The Karnataka AYUSH PG counselling registration link is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students eligible to apply can also complete the application process through the direct link provided below.

Karnataka Ayush PG Ayurvedic, Unani, Homeopathy - Click Here

Karnataka Ayush PG Yoga , Naturopathy - Click Here

Steps to Complete Karnataka AYUSH PG Counselling Registration

The Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG counselling registration link is now open for candidates. Those who are eligible to participate in the counselling round can complete the registration by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the ayush PG registration link

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill up the online application form

Step 5: Enter the choices for the allotment round

Step 6: Save the application before submitting

Also Read: Karnataka UGCET 2023 Special Round Admission Order Out, Get Direct Link Here