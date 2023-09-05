Karnataka Board Exams 2024: 3 Annual Exams To Be Introduced or SSLC and Students PUC, Check Details Here

Karnataka Board Exam 2024: The Karnataka Education Board will remove the supplementary SSLC and PUC exams and instead introduce three annual examinations for the SSLC and PUC students. Currently, the board conducts supplementary exams for students who fail in one or two subjects in their Karnataka SSLC and PUC exams.

According to reports, the experts suggest that this created more stress and anxiety among students due to which students' knowledge retention, meaningful learning, and academic progress are being affected. Considering this, the board is set to change the system.

In the revised exam module, students will be given the opportunity to improve their scores by retaining the best marks scored in the first, second, and third exams and provide better opportunities in the selection process for further studies.

Experts also believe that renaming the supplementary exams as exams 1, 2, and 3 will provide students with an opportunity to promote their overall performance and a positive attitude.

The decision to introduce the three-exam system was also taken considering that students learning paces and styles are different and conducting three exams can help them adapt to their learning pace and reduce the stress caused by time constraints.

