Karnataka CET 2022 exam from June 16, Check Registration and Application Details here

KCET 2022 Registrations: Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan has announced that the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022 will be conducted on June 16, 17 and 18, 2022. The KCET 2022 exams have been decided after considering the probable schedule for the various entrance examinations conducted in the state. KCET 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to the B.Tech and B.Arch programmes.

As per reports, the KCET 2022 exams for the Biology, and Mathematics papers will be conducted in the morning and afternoon session on June 16, 2022 and the Physics and Chemistry exams will be conducted on June 17, 2022 in the morning and afternoon session.

As per the announcement made, the Kannada Language Test will be conducted on June 18, 2022 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at the respective centres.

KCET 2022 Eligibility

To apply for the KCET 2022 entrance exams, it is mandatory for the students to make sure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria prescribed for the admissions. Students applying must make sure that they secure the minimum marks in the class 12 qualifying exams in the subjects mentioned.

KCET 2022 Registrations

Aspirants can register for the KCET 2022 exams from April 5, 2022. The last date for students to submit the applications is April 20, 2022. The last date for students to submit the KCET 2022 application fee is April 22, 2022.

Students must also note that an application correction link will also be made live from May 2 to 6, 2022. The admit cards for KCET 2022 exams will be available on the official website from May 30, 2022.

KCET 2022 Application Process

To apply for KCET 2022 exams, students are first required to visit the official website and complete the registration process in the link given. After completing the registrations, students will be able to login using the registration ID and password.

Candidates can complete the KCET 2022 applications by entering all the required details, and documents in the application link given. Candidates can then submit the application fee to submit the application form.

