Karnataka DCET 2022 1st Seat Allotment Result Today, Check How to Download Here

Karnataka DCET 1st Seat Allotment 2022: As per the official schedule, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the 1st seat allotment result for Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (Karnataka DCET) today-January 20, 2023 after 2 pm. Once released, candidates will be able to check the final seat allotment on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates can check the final seat allotment by entering the login credentials such as roll number and DOB. After the publication of Karnataka DCET 2022 first allotment result, candidates will be able to exercise the choices between January 20 to 22, 2022. They can check the complete counselling schedule for Karnataka DCET 1st Round seat allotment below.

Karnataka DCET Counselling Schedule 2022 for 1st Round

Event Date Publication of 1st round allotment result January 20, 2023, after 2 PM Exercising of choices for allotted candidates January 20, 2023 (7 pm) to 22, 2023 (till 11:59 pm) Payment of fees and downloading of Admission order by Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates January 21 to 24, 2023. Download of admission orders for Choice 1 after payment. January 23 to 25, 2023. Deadline for reporting at the allotted college January 27, 2023 till 5:30 PM

How to Check Karnataka DCET 1st Round Seat Allotment Result?

The authorities have released the Karnataka DCET first round seat allotment on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check out the seat allotment by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to latest announcement section

Step 3: Click on DCET 2022 Final allotment result link

Step 4: Enter login credentials- DCET number

Step 5: Click on submit button

Step 6: DCET 2022 Final allotment result will appear

Step 7: Download it and take few printouts

