Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling: Last Date to Report, Pay Admission Fee for Round 2 Today

Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling for Round 2 : As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) payment and admission order download window will be closed today- February 9, 2023, till 2.00 pm. Thus, those who have not paid the fees and downloaded the admission order yet must do the same at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates also note that today is the last date to report to the allotted colleges till 5:00 pm.

Candidates must visit the college along with the required original documents for verification. No extensions for reporting purposes will be provided afterward. They will have to report to the allotted college for the verification of original documents. They can check out the list of a few documents required for Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling.

Documents Required for Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Round 2

Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges by today only. For counselling process, they can check out the list of a few required documents-

Final printout of the DCET 2022 application form

Original copy or proof of Challan made at the time of fee payment

DCET-2022 Admit Card

SSLC / 10th standard/equivalent examination marks card

Diploma or equivalent examination marks card for all the years/semesters

study certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO / DDPI (Only for Karnataka Residents)

2 passport-size color photographs

Income Certificate

Rural Study Certificate (if applicable)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling

Candidates must report to the allotted colleges till 5.00 pm today on a priority basis. Those who fail to report on the provided dates will not be given further extensions. The absence of reporting may lead to the loss of the allotted seat. Also, the candidate must note that the documents provided must be original in nature. Strict action will be taken against those who use forged documents.

