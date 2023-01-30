Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Releases, Check Dates Here

Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling 2022 Schedule Released: As per the latest updates, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule. Along with the schedule, authorities have also released important instructions for the participating candidates. Candidates who are willing to participate in the second round of DCET 2022 Counselling can check out the schedule and instructions on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

As per the official schedule released, candidates will be able to exercise the option entry from January 31 to February 2, 2023. Authorities will declare the result for Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment on February 2, 2023, after 6.00 pm. However, shortlisted candidates will have to pay the fee and download the admission order from the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. They can report to the allotted colleges between January 3 and 7, 2023.

Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

Event Date Exercise of option entry by Eligible candidates January 31 (11.00 am) to February 2, 2023, till (11.00 am) Declaration of 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result February 2, 2023, after 6.00 pm Payment of fee and download of admission order February 3 to 6, 2023 Deadline for reporting to allotted colleges February 3 to 7, 2023 before 4.30 pm

Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling

Candidates who have been allotted seats in any discipline are required to pay the prescribed fees and should compulsorily report to the colleges on or before the last date mentioned in the admission order and should update the details through their Log-In-Id to KEA or they lose their allotted seats.

The choice 2 and choice 3 candidates can check out the important instructions issued by the authorities in the above-mentioned PDF link. Candidates must notice that the 2nd round is the final round of counselling.

