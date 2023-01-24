Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Date Revises, Check New Schedule Here

Karnataka DCET 2022 Schedule Revised: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the DCET 2022 Round 1 Counselling dates. Candidates can check out the new schedule on the official website i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. As per the new schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats can exercise the choices till today- January 24, 2023, up to 11.59 pm.

Furthermore, the deadline for payment of fees and downloading of admission orders has been extended till January 25, 2023. As per the news schedule, choice 1 candidates can now report to their allotted colleges till January 28, 2023. Applicants can check out the entire Karnataka DCET 2022 Revised Counselling Schedule for Round 1 below.

Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Schedule Revised

Event Revised Date Exercising Choices by candidates who are allotted seats January 24, 2023, until 11.59 pm Payment of admission fee (by Choice 1 and 2 candidates) and download of admission order January 25, 2023 (banking hours) Download of admission letter by Choice 1 candidates only (after payment) January 27, 2023 Deadline for Reporting by Choice 1 candidates January 28, 2023, until 5.30 pm

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Mock Allotment Result

Meanwhile, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the mock allotment result for PGCET 2022 today-January 24, 2023. Candidates can check out the result on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. To check the Karnataka PGCET 2022 mock allotment result, students are required to enter their login credentials in the PGCET 2023 allotment result link

According to the given schedule, the last date for students to complete the PGCET 2023 Document verification process has also been extended to today - January 24, 2023, from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm.

