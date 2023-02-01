    Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry for Round 2 Begins, Get Direct Link Here

    Karnataka DCET 2022 2nd Round Option Entry link is active on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check how to exercise choices and other details here

     

    Updated: Feb 1, 2023 13:36 IST
    Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry Link Available:  As per the official schedule, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has opened the Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry link. Candidates can exercise the choices on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. However, the authorities will close the option entry window on February 2, 2023 (11.00 am). Thus, all candidates must do the needful before the last date.

    After the closure of the option entry window, the Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment for Round 2 will be declared by the authorities on February 2, 2023, after 6.00 pm. Candidates who participated in Round 2 can check out the result at kea.kar.nic.in. However, shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges between February 3 and 7, 2023. They can check the entire Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Schedule below.

    Karnataka DCET 2022 2nd Round Option Entry- Direct Link (Available Now)

    Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Exercise of option entry by Eligible candidates

    January 31 (11.00 am) to February 2, 2023, till (11.00 am)

    Declaration of 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result

    February 2, 2023, after 6.00 pm

    Payment of fee and download of admission order

    February 3 to 6, 2023

    Deadline for reporting to allotted colleges

    February 3 to 7, 2023 before 4.30 pm

    How To Exercise Choices in Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry?

    The authorities have activated the Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry Link on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. Eligible candidates can exercise choices till tomorrow-February 2, 2023. They can follow these steps for option entry-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in
    • Step 2: Go to the latest announcements section
    • Step 3: Click on  DCET 2022 2nd round option entry link
    • Step 4: Enter the DCET number and captcha code
    • Step 5: Select the preferred college and course
    • Step 6: Save the changes and confirmation page
    • Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

