Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry for Round 2 Begins, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry Link Available: As per the official schedule, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has opened the Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry link. Candidates can exercise the choices on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. However, the authorities will close the option entry window on February 2, 2023 (11.00 am). Thus, all candidates must do the needful before the last date.

After the closure of the option entry window, the Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment for Round 2 will be declared by the authorities on February 2, 2023, after 6.00 pm. Candidates who participated in Round 2 can check out the result at kea.kar.nic.in. However, shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges between February 3 and 7, 2023. They can check the entire Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Schedule below.

Karnataka DCET 2022 2nd Round Option Entry- Direct Link (Available Now)

Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

Event Date Exercise of option entry by Eligible candidates January 31 (11.00 am) to February 2, 2023, till (11.00 am) Declaration of 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result February 2, 2023, after 6.00 pm Payment of fee and download of admission order February 3 to 6, 2023 Deadline for reporting to allotted colleges February 3 to 7, 2023 before 4.30 pm

How To Exercise Choices in Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry?

The authorities have activated the Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry Link on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. Eligible candidates can exercise choices till tomorrow-February 2, 2023. They can follow these steps for option entry-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the latest announcements section

Step 3: Click on DCET 2022 2nd round option entry link

Step 4: Enter the DCET number and captcha code

Step 5 : Select the preferred college and course

Step 6: Save the changes and confirmation page

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

Also Read: Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 To Be Announced on Feb 2, Know Steps To Check