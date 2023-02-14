Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry Window Last Date, Allotment List Today, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 3 Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority will close the Karnataka DCET 2022 Allotment Round 3 Option Entry window today - February 14, 2023. Those eligible to apply for Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling process can visit the official website of KEA today until 11 AM to complete the Option Entry process.

Along with the option entry, candidates must note the Karnataka Examination Authority will also be releasing the DCET 2022 Round 3 Allotment Result today. As per the given schedule, the Round 3 allotment result will be released by 6 PM. Those who complete the Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry process today will be allotted seats based on the options entered.

Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Round 3 allotment result will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the option entry process and download the allotment result through the link available here.

Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry Process - Click Here

Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Option Entry

The Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry process is now underway. Candidates can enter the options for allotment until 11 AM today. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the Option Entry process.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the DCET 2022 Admission link

Step 3: Click on the DCET 2022 Option Entry link

Step 4: Enter the DCET number and captcha

Step 5: Enter the course and college option as per preference of choice

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

