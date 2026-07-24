Karnataka DCET 2026 Mock Allotment Result: Out Today At 6 PM, Direct Link Here
The KEA DCET 2026 mock seat allotment results out today, July 24, 2026 at 6 pm. The final seat allotment result will be out on July 27 and students need to report to college with documents on August 4, 2026.
KEA DCET Mock Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2026 mock seat allotment results today, July 24, 2026 at 6 pm, following the closure of the choice filling window at 11 am. Candidates can check and download the entrance test mock allotment result on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The mock seat allotment results help candidates reconsider their selected college choices. The KEA will open a window, where candidates can make changes in their preferences, following the announcement of results.
How To Download KEA DCET Mock Seat Allotment Result?
- Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on DCET Mock Allotment Result 2026.
- Enter your username and other login credentials as required.
- Your mock seat allotment result, including your allotted college and course.
- Download and save it for future reference.
KEA DCET 2026 Official Website Direct Link
KEA DCET Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Result Direct Download Link
KEA DCET Mock Seat Allotment 2026: Important Dates
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Activity
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Date
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Choice Filling Ends (Web Option Entry Window)
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July 24, 2026 ( 11 am)
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Mock Seat Allotment Result
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July 24, 2026 ( 6 pm)
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Editing Window
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July 24 to July 26, 2027 ( 11 am)
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DCET Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result
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July 27, 2026 ( 6 pm)
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Freeze/Float Window Period
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July 28 to July 31, 2026
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Fee Payment Window
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July 28 to August 3, 2026
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College Reporting Last Date
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August 4, 2026
Documents Required For Reporting To College
- KEA DCET 2026 Admit Card
- KEA DCET 2026 Rank Card
- KEA Round 1 Allotment Letter
- Fee Payment Receipt / Challan
- Diploma Marks Cards (All Semesters)
- Diploma Passing Certificate / Provisional Certificate
- Recent Passport-size Photographs
- SSLC / Class 10 Marksheet
- Fee Payment Receipt / Challan
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Fee Payment Receipt / Challan
- Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID, etc.)
- Recent Passport-size Photographs
- Caste / Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Study Certificate
- Kannada Medium / Rural / NCC / Defence / PwD Certificate (if applicable)
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.