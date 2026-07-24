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Karnataka DCET 2026 Mock Allotment Result: Out Today At 6 PM, Direct Link Here

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 12:31 IST

The KEA DCET 2026 mock seat allotment results out today, July 24, 2026 at 6 pm. The final seat allotment result will be out on July 27 and students need to report to college with documents on August 4, 2026. 


Karnataka DCET 2026 Mock Allotment Result: Out Today At 6 PM, Direct Link Here
Karnataka DCET 2026 Mock Allotment Result: Out Today At 6 PM, Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates

KEA DCET Mock Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2026 mock seat allotment results today, July 24, 2026 at 6 pm, following the closure of the choice filling window at 11 am. Candidates can check and download the entrance test mock allotment result on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The mock seat allotment results help candidates reconsider their selected college choices. The KEA will open a window, where candidates can make changes in their preferences, following the announcement of results. 

How To Download KEA DCET Mock Seat Allotment Result?

  • Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on DCET Mock Allotment Result 2026.
  • Enter your username and other login credentials as required. 
  • Your mock seat allotment result, including your allotted college and course. 
  • Download and save it for future reference. 

KEA DCET 2026 Official Website Direct Link

KEA DCET Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Result Direct Download Link

KEA DCET Mock Seat Allotment 2026: Important Dates

Activity 

Date

Choice Filling Ends (Web Option Entry Window)

July 24, 2026 ( 11 am)

Mock Seat Allotment Result 

July 24, 2026 ( 6 pm)

Editing Window 

July 24 to July 26, 2027 ( 11 am)

DCET Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result 

July 27, 2026 ( 6 pm)

Freeze/Float Window Period

July 28 to July 31, 2026

Fee Payment Window 

July 28 to August 3, 2026

College Reporting Last Date

August 4, 2026

Documents Required For Reporting To College

  • KEA DCET 2026 Admit Card
  • KEA DCET 2026 Rank Card
  • KEA Round 1 Allotment Letter
  • Fee Payment Receipt / Challan
  • Diploma Marks Cards (All Semesters)
  • Diploma Passing Certificate / Provisional Certificate
  • Recent Passport-size Photographs
  • SSLC / Class 10 Marksheet
  • Fee Payment Receipt / Challan
  • Transfer Certificate (TC)
  • Fee Payment Receipt / Challan
  • Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID, etc.)
  • Recent Passport-size Photographs
  • Caste / Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • Study Certificate
  • Kannada Medium / Rural / NCC / Defence / PwD Certificate (if applicable)


Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Jul 24, 2026, 11:39 IST

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