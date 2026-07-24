Karnataka DCET 2026 Mock Allotment Result: Out Today At 6 PM, Direct Link Here

KEA DCET Mock Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2026 mock seat allotment results today, July 24, 2026 at 6 pm, following the closure of the choice filling window at 11 am. Candidates can check and download the entrance test mock allotment result on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The mock seat allotment results help candidates reconsider their selected college choices. The KEA will open a window, where candidates can make changes in their preferences, following the announcement of results.

How To Download KEA DCET Mock Seat Allotment Result?