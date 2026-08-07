Karnataka DCET 2026: Mock Seat Allotment Result Released at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in, Link to Download Scorecard Here

Karnataka DCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the mock seat allotment result for DCET 2026 on August 6, 2026. Candidates will be required to check their allotment letters on the official website at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in. The official portal of CET Cell, Karnataka is also hosting the link to download the allocation result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Candidates will require their CET number and date of birth to check their allocation letters online. The Cell will not send the mock allotment result to the candidates via physical mail and students are advised to keep checking the official website for latest official updates.

How to check DCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned instructions to check and download the DCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result online: