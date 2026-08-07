Karnataka DCET 2026: Mock Seat Allotment Result Released at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in, Link to Download Scorecard Here
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the mock seat allotment result for DCET 2026 on August 6, 2026 on the official website at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates will require their CET number and date of birth to check their allocation letters online.
Karnataka DCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the mock seat allotment result for DCET 2026 on August 6, 2026. Candidates will be required to check their allotment letters on the official website at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in. The official portal of CET Cell, Karnataka is also hosting the link to download the allocation result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.
Candidates will require their CET number and date of birth to check their allocation letters online. The Cell will not send the mock allotment result to the candidates via physical mail and students are advised to keep checking the official website for latest official updates.
How to check DCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned instructions to check and download the DCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result online:
- Visit the official website at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Click on the link “DCET - 2026 MOCK SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT LINK”
- Enter your CET number and date of birth, swallowed by captcha to submit
- Check the DCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result
- Review your details and download for future reference
DIRECT LINK - DCET - 2026 MOCK SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT LINK
DCET 2026: Important Note for Candidates
- This is only an indicative seat status; candidates need not report to the college. Colleges should not admit the candidates against this mock result sheet.
- Ranks assigned on or before 06-08-2026 have been considered for processing of mock seat allotment. the ranks assigned after 06-08-2026 will be used for first round seat allotment
- After checking the results of this mock seat allotment, the candidates can add / remove / change / modify their priority of options for the first round real allotment within the last date fixed.
- All the candidates must enter their final options before the last date prescribed. Candidates will not be able to change their options after the last date and time fixed to do so.
- Even though the candidate may not like to modify the options after the Mock Allotment, he / she may not get the same seat during the Real Allotment as other candidates may change their earlier entered options.
- Candidates can also view the College-wise, Course-wise, Category-wise cut off rank of Mock Allotment.
- Those eligible candidates who have not entered the options for mock seat allotment, can also enter their priority of options by registering and paying the non-refundable fee of Rs.750/-.
- Candidates, who have not been allotted any seat in the Mock allotment, should verify the options entered by them and are advised to enter more options in which they are interested.
- Candidates should preserve the print out of the finally submitted options.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.