Karnataka DCET 2026 Option Entry for Round 1 Allotment Begins Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka DCET 2026 round 1 option entry process begins today. Candidates can enter their choice of course and college for the first round of seat allotment through the link at cetononline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka DCET 2026 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the process for KEA DCET option entry for Round 1 seat allotment today. Candidates interested in participating in the first round of seat allotment for Karnataka DCET 2026 can visit the official website from 11 AM today to enter the choices for allotment.
According to the official schedule, the link to enter the choices for the first round of seat allotment closes on July 24, 2026. The mock allotment result will also be announced on the same day at 6 PM. Based on the mock allotment, students can make required changes to the choices entered. The final allotment based on the revised choices for the first round of Karnataka DCET 2026 counselling will be released on July 27, 2026.
Karnataka DCET 2026 Round 1 Option Entry - Click Here (Available at 11 AM)
Karnataka DCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Option Entry Process
The link for candidates to enter their choices for the first round of seat allotment will be available on the official website. Students can enter their choices using the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority
Step 2: Click on Admissions and then click on Diploma CET 2026
Step 3: Click on the option entry link provided
Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment
Step 5: Review the choices entered and click on submit
Karnataka DCET 2026 Counselling: What After Option Entry?
After the DCET 2026 round 1 option entry window closes, students will be provided with the mock allotment result. The mock allotment is only for representational purposes, giving students an idea of their chances of securing a seat in the college of their choice. Those unsatisfied with the mock allotment can revise the options entered and change the order to their preference. This will be considered final before the final round 1 allotment result is announced. Candidates will not be given a chance to change the choices after the Karnataka DCET 2026 round 1 final allotment result is announced.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.