Karnataka DCET 2026 Option Entry for Round 1 Allotment Begins Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

According to the official schedule, the link to enter the choices for the first round of seat allotment closes on July 24, 2026. The mock allotment result will also be announced on the same day at 6 PM. Based on the mock allotment, students can make required changes to the choices entered. The final allotment based on the revised choices for the first round of Karnataka DCET 2026 counselling will be released on July 27, 2026.

Karnataka DCET 2026 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the process for KEA DCET option entry for Round 1 seat allotment today. Candidates interested in participating in the first round of seat allotment for Karnataka DCET 2026 can visit the official website from 11 AM today to enter the choices for allotment.

Karnataka DCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Option Entry Process

The link for candidates to enter their choices for the first round of seat allotment will be available on the official website. Students can enter their choices using the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on Admissions and then click on Diploma CET 2026

Step 3: Click on the option entry link provided

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment

Step 5: Review the choices entered and click on submit

Karnataka DCET 2026 Counselling: What After Option Entry?

After the DCET 2026 round 1 option entry window closes, students will be provided with the mock allotment result. The mock allotment is only for representational purposes, giving students an idea of their chances of securing a seat in the college of their choice. Those unsatisfied with the mock allotment can revise the options entered and change the order to their preference. This will be considered final before the final round 1 allotment result is announced. Candidates will not be given a chance to change the choices after the Karnataka DCET 2026 round 1 final allotment result is announced.