Karnataka DCET 2026: Provisional Seat Matrix Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Round 1 Seat Allotment

DCET 2026: The Government of Karnataka, Department of Higher Education has released the provisional seat matrix for DCET 2026 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The cell released the schedule for the first round of seat allotment for Diploma candidates for Lateral Engineering admission on July 27, 2026. Candidates have a 3-day window to submit objections or suggestions regarding the Draft Seat Matrix, which is scheduled to close on Friday, July 31, 2026.

Official Notice: DCET - 2026 DRAFT SEAT MATRIX (28-07-2026)

Karnataka Diploma CET 2026 Provisional Seat Matrix Released

According to the notice, a maximum of 10 percent seats of the approved intake are sanctioned for admission to 2nd year (3rd semester) Engineering degree courses through Lateral Entry. If there are any errors/objections/suggestions regarding the said Draft Seat Matrix, concerned parties are requested to submit their objections/suggestions in writing to the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, 2nd Gate, 6th Floor, MS Building, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru or to the following email address within three days. Objections/suggestions received after the deadline will not be considered.