Karnataka DCET 2026: Provisional Seat Matrix Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Round 1 Seat Allotment
The Diploma CET Karnataka 2026 provisional seat matrix has been released on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The cell released the schedule for the first round of seat allotment for Diploma candidates for Lateral Engineering admission on July 27, 2026.
DCET 2026: The Government of Karnataka, Department of Higher Education has released the provisional seat matrix for DCET 2026 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The cell released the schedule for the first round of seat allotment for Diploma candidates for Lateral Engineering admission on July 27, 2026. Candidates have a 3-day window to submit objections or suggestions regarding the Draft Seat Matrix, which is scheduled to close on Friday, July 31, 2026.
Official Notice: DCET - 2026 DRAFT SEAT MATRIX (28-07-2026)
Karnataka Diploma CET 2026 Provisional Seat Matrix Released
According to the notice, a maximum of 10 percent seats of the approved intake are sanctioned for admission to 2nd year (3rd semester) Engineering degree courses through Lateral Entry. If there are any errors/objections/suggestions regarding the said Draft Seat Matrix, concerned parties are requested to submit their objections/suggestions in writing to the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, 2nd Gate, 6th Floor, MS Building, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru or to the following email address within three days. Objections/suggestions received after the deadline will not be considered.
Karnataka DCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Released
The board released the first round of seat allotment results for Karnataka DCET on July 27, 2026. Candidates can check their allotment status online on the official website at .
Official Notice: DCET - 2026 First round seat allotment Notification (27-07-2026)
In case of any discrepancies, candidates can reach out to the board officials on their dedicated email ID at belateralentry26@gmail.com.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.