Karnataka DCET 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Seat Matrix Released
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment schedule and the seat matrix for the DCET admissions on August 12, 2026 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can enter their options online in order of priority for the first round of seat allotment until August 17, 2026 till 11 AM.
Karnataka DCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment schedule for the DCET admissions on August 12, 2026. The Authority has also released the seat matrix for the admissions for the Diploma CET 2026. Candidates for 2nd Year / 3rd Semester Engineering Courses will need to visit the official website to check the seat allotment result and the seat matrix at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can enter their options online in order of priority for the first round of seat allotment until August 17, 2026 till 11 AM.
Official Notice: DCET-2026 First Round Seat Allotment for Diploma Candidates (12-08-2026)
KEA DCET 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule
The schedule for the KEA DCET 2026 First Round Seat Allotment is as follows:
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Details
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Revised Dates / Timings
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Option Entry by Eligible Candidates
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August 17, 2026 till 11 AM
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Publication of First Round Final Seat Allotment Result
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August 17, 2026 after 2 PM
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Exercising Choices
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From 4 PM on August 17 - 19, 2026
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Payment of Fee & Downloading Seat Confirmation Slip
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August 18 - 20, 2026
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Reporting to College
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August 21, 2026 before 5:30 PM
Karnataka DCET 2026 Seat Matrix Released
In accordance with the AICTE guidelines, a maximum of 10% seats of the approved intake are sanctioned for admission to 2nd year (3rd semester) Engineering degree courses through Lateral Entry. According to the schedule, the Authority will carry out the seat allotment process in accordance with the final seat matrix attached to this notification as per rules.
Official Notice: DCET - 2026 Seat Matrix – 12 August 2026
In case of any help or assistance, candidates can contact the helpdesk phone at 08023564583, or 08023460460. They can also reach out via email on the address at keauthority-ka@nic.in.
Also Read: DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Round 1 & 2 Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Notice Here
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