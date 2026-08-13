Karnataka DCET 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Seat Matrix Released

Karnataka DCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment schedule for the DCET admissions on August 12, 2026. The Authority has also released the seat matrix for the admissions for the Diploma CET 2026. Candidates for 2nd Year / 3rd Semester Engineering Courses will need to visit the official website to check the seat allotment result and the seat matrix at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can enter their options online in order of priority for the first round of seat allotment until August 17, 2026 till 11 AM.

Official Notice: DCET-2026 First Round Seat Allotment for Diploma Candidates (12-08-2026)

KEA DCET 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule

The schedule for the KEA DCET 2026 First Round Seat Allotment is as follows: