Karnataka DCET 2026 Verification Slip Download Link Live at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka DCET 2026 Verification Slip: Karnataka Examination Authority has issued the link for students to download the Diploma CET verification slip. Candidates who have cleared their DCET entrance exams and wish to participate in the counselling process must download their verification slip through the link provided.

The KEA DCET 2026 verification slip will include the details of the candidate along with their category reservation. Admissions will be conducted as per their reservation category. It must be noted that the window for students to enter their choices for the DCET Round 1 allotment was to open at 11 AM today, July 21, 2026.

Karnataka DCET 2026 Verification Slip Link - Click Here

Steps to Download Karnataka DCET 2026 Verification Slip

The link for students to download the Karnataka DCET 2026 verification slip is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF