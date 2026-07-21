Karnataka DCET 2026 Verification Slip Download Link Live at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka DCET 2026 verification slip link is available on the official website. Candidates can download the verification slip using their username at cetobline.karnatala.gov.in.
Karnataka DCET 2026 Verification Slip: Karnataka Examination Authority has issued the link for students to download the Diploma CET verification slip. Candidates who have cleared their DCET entrance exams and wish to participate in the counselling process must download their verification slip through the link provided.
The KEA DCET 2026 verification slip will include the details of the candidate along with their category reservation. Admissions will be conducted as per their reservation category. It must be noted that the window for students to enter their choices for the DCET Round 1 allotment was to open at 11 AM today, July 21, 2026.
Karnataka DCET 2026 Verification Slip Link - Click Here
Steps to Download Karnataka DCET 2026 Verification Slip
The link for students to download the Karnataka DCET 2026 verification slip is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority
Step 2: Click on DCET 2026 link
Step 3: Click on the verification slip download link
Step 4: Enter the Username and get the OTP
Step 5: The verification details will be provided
Step 6: Download for further reference
KEA DCET 2026 Option Entry Begins Soon
The link for students to enter their choices for the first allotment round is expected to open anytime soon. Those participating in the first counselling round must enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment. The Karnataka DCET 2026 option entry link will be available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.