Karnataka DCET Counselling 2026 Schedule Out, Option Entry from July 21

Karnataka DCET 2026 Counselling: Karnataka Examinations Authority has issued the Karnataka DCET counselling schedule. Those applying for the 2026 admissions can enter their choices for allotment and report to the allotted colleges with the required documents as per the schedule issued.

As per the dates announced, the window for students to enter their choices for Karnataka DCET 2026 option entry will open at 11 AM on July 21, 2026. Candidates entering the choices must make sure they enter their choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment. The allotment result will be declared based on the choices entered. Mock allotment result will be announced on July 24, 2026. Students will then be given a chance to add, modify, or delete their choices from July 24 to 27, 2026, after which the final allotment result will be declared on July 27, 2026