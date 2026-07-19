Karnataka DCET Counselling 2026 Schedule Out, Option Entry from July 21
Karnataka DCET Counselling 2026 round 1 option entry begins on July 21. Candidates can enter choices in order of preference at cetonline.karnatala.gov.in
Karnataka DCET 2026 Counselling: Karnataka Examinations Authority has issued the Karnataka DCET counselling schedule. Those applying for the 2026 admissions can enter their choices for allotment and report to the allotted colleges with the required documents as per the schedule issued.
As per the dates announced, the window for students to enter their choices for Karnataka DCET 2026 option entry will open at 11 AM on July 21, 2026. Candidates entering the choices must make sure they enter their choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment. The allotment result will be declared based on the choices entered. Mock allotment result will be announced on July 24, 2026. Students will then be given a chance to add, modify, or delete their choices from July 24 to 27, 2026, after which the final allotment result will be declared on July 27, 2026
Karnataka DCET 2026 Schedule: Click Here
KEA DCET 2026 Counselling Schedule: Important Dates
Karnataka DCET 2026 counselling round 1 schedule has been issued online. Candidates can check the detailed counselling schedule below
Here is the extracted and translated schedule from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) notification for the 2026 Diploma/Working Professional lateral entry to engineering courses.
Option Entry Schedule - First Round
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Particulars
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Date and Time
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Downloading of Verification Slip
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July 18, 2026
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Publication of Seat Matrix and Fee details
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July 20, 2026 4:00 PM
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Options entry in the order of priority
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From 11:00 AM on July 21, 2026 to July 24, 2026 up to 11:00 AM
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Publication of mock seat allotment result
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July 24, 2026 after 6:00 PM
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Provision to Add / Modify / Re-order / Delete the options
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From 6:00 PM on July 24, 2026 to July 27, 2026 up to 11:00 AM
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Real seat allotment results publication
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July 27, 2026 after 6:00 PM
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CHOICE Selection by allotted candidates (Choice-1 and Choice-2)
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From 11:00 AM on July 28, 2026 to July 31, 2026 up to 11:59 PM
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Downloading of challan by Choice-1 and Choice-2 candidates
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From 12:00 Noon on July 28, 2026 to August 1, 2026 up to 11:00 AM
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Payment of fees (Only for Choice-1 and Choice-2 candidates who have downloaded the challan)
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From 1:00 PM on July 28, 2026 to August 3, 2026 up to 4:00 PM (During Banking Hours)
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Downloading of Seat Confirmation Slip and reporting to the college for admission (Only for Choice-1 candidates who have paid the fees)
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Up to August 4, 2026
Karnataka DCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Option Entry Process
The link for students to enter their choice of course and college for allotment will be available from July 21, 2026. Candidates who have cleared the exams can follow the steps provided below to enter their choices for allotment.
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEa
Step 2: Click on DCET 2026
Step 3: Click on the option entry link
Step 4: Enter the CET number and login
Step 5: Click on choice filling and enter the choices
Step 6: Review the choices entered
Step 7: Save and click on submit
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.