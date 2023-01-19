Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): Check KEA Diploma CET Round 1 List at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 mock allotment result for round 1 today. Candidates can check Karnataka DCET mock allotment round 1 result 2022 in online mode at kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use their DCET number in the login window to download Karnataka DCET mock allotment result 2022 for round 1.

For admission to the second-year or third-semester Engineering courses and admission to the first-year Architecture course, the Karnataka DCET mock allotment result has been announced. Further, the Karnataka DCET seat allotment result for round 1 will be announced on January 20, 2023, after 2 PM at the official website.

Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Karnataka DCET Seat Allotment 2022 Dates

Events Dates KEA DCET round 1 allotment result January 20, 2023 after 2 pm Karnataka DCET Option Entry January 20, 2023 till 8 PM Exercising of choices January 20 to 22, 2023 Last date of reporting for choice 1 candidates January 24, 2023

How To Check Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1?

Candidates will have to visit the official website to check their Karnataka Diploma CET mock allotment result 2022. To check the KEA DCET 2022 round 1 mock allotment, candidates will need to key in their DCET number. Go through the steps to know how to check Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Karnataka KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - From the latest announcement section click on - DCET 2022 Mock allotment result link.

3rd Step - Enter the DCET number and click on submit button.

4th Step - The DCET mock allotment result for round 1 will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Check the allotment list details and download the PDF.

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2022 Web Options Entry Begins Today at kea.kar.nic.in